Why the value of Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store dropped by billions – and what it means to the fate of HBC

For a sense of why the value of Hudson’s Bay Co. real estate is in free fall when most property prices are rising, and why HBC executive chairman Richard Baker is refusing to boost a takeover bid for the department store chain despite fierce opposition, take a stroll down New York’s storied Fifth Avenue.

The nine-block stretch from Central Park to Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store, once lined with high-end retailers, is now home to 17 empty storefronts. Online shopping is giving customers a reason to avoid the crowds. So, too, is competition from two newly opened Manhattan department stores, the city’s first Nordstrom outlet on the west side of Central Park, and the first Neiman Marcus, located in the Hudson Yards development, also on the west side of the island. Fifth Avenue is not the destination it used to be.

HBC is doing what it can to lure wealthy shoppers to Saks. The chain spent US$278-million renovating its namesake New York store, which opened in 1924. Saks moved high-profit margin leather goods and handbags to the ground floor. It built a massive spa to anchor sales of beauty products and opened a ninth-floor restaurant called L’Avenue, the first American outpost for the Paris landmark.

Open this photo in gallery The iconic Saks Fifth Avenue store faces formidable new competitors in the all-important New York market. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

But HBC is fighting the tide. Department stores are no longer destinations for shoppers, and the shift in consumer tastes is playing out just as Saks faces formidable new competitors in the all-important New York market.

In 2014, the flagship Saks store was the jewel in HBC’s real estate crown, valued by a lender at $4.1-billion. This fall, as part of a bid to take the retailer private from a group led by Mr. Baker, real estate appraisers pegged the value of the Manhattan property at $2.1-billion – with $1.64-billion in debt. That steep decline is a central issue in the fight over HBC’s value, a battle that is likely to be resolved in the new year, when Mr. Baker’s consortium either renews its $10.30-a-share offer with the additional disclosure requested by Ontario regulators in mid-December, raises its bid or drops the takeover.

Critics of Mr. Baker’s group’s bid focus their opposition on the value of the Saks store. Real estate-focused private-equity fund Sandpiper Group holds a stake in HBC and Vancouver-based chief executive Samir Manji said in a recent interview that his company’s analysis shows the takeover undervalues the chain’s properties. Mr. Manji said at a time when Manhattan property values are soaring he questions how, “all of a sudden they got an appraisal that reduces the value of Saks Fifth Avenue by more than 50 per cent.”

The math backing Saks’ valuation is simple. Investment bank TD Securities Inc., working with real estate firms CBRE Ltd. and Cushman & Wakefield PLC, estimated how much rent the store could afford to pay – $84-million – and multiplied that figure by a factor found in recent sales of similar buildings. The higher price in 2014 reflects the fact that the store was doing better five years ago, when it paid $108-million a year in rent. And at the time, department stores were valued at higher levels.

“In our view, a downward revision to the fair market value of the Saks flagship property does not strike us as particularly unusual, especially considering the falling rents for high-end real estate in the area,” said analyst Eric Dao at Glass, Lewis & Co. The shareholder advisory firm recommends HBC shareholders accept the takeover offer.

The flagship Saks stores is designated as a heritage building, so unlike many aging stores, it cannot be torn down to make way for condominium towers. Even if repurposing the building was possible, HBC is unlikely to abandon the property that gives the Saks chain its name. The $2.1-billion valuation also reflects the fact that Saks sold the air rights above the nine-floor store to a developer building a nearby tower many years ago.

A committee made up of HBC independent directors endorsed the $1.1-billion bid from Mr. Baker’s group, which includes Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP. They currently own 57 per cent of HBC. The HBC committee appraised the chain’s entire portfolio of 79 properties, including an assessment of the redevelopment potential of 59 buildings.