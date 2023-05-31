Open this photo in gallery: Workplace wellness programs often put the onus on the individual to make time for self-care.Getty Images

Content from The Globe’s weekly Women and Work newsletter, part of The Globe’s Women’s Collective. To subscribe, click here.

Natasha Singh burnt out in 2021.

She had worked in tech marketing for more than eight years, calling it a “roller coaster experience from startup to big corporate.” And while she says she learned a great deal during that time, “so many of those years were deep in burnout.”

Although there were wellness programs to support employees in place at her organizations, a lack of inclusive activities and significant work demands made participating a challenge for Ms. Singh. While her colleagues were finding time to take advantage of gym memberships or lunchtime activities, she felt she couldn’t.

“I would watch my peers and [they] were going to yoga at lunch. They were going to work out at 5 p.m. They were centring their wellness first and work second,” says Ms. Singh. “My peers were white people, and I was one of the only people of colour at the time in the organization. It was their level of privilege. The things they don’t have to worry about, that I do, are different.”

Read more about why wellness programs don’t work for everyone.

How Knix founder Joanna Griffiths built an underwear empire in a room full of naysayers

Joanna Griffiths is the founder of Knix, the popular underwear and apparel brand, which she started in 2013. The company made a name for itself by focusing on leak-proof underwear and talking openly about the reality of women’s bodies – a very different approach from industry titans like Victoria’s Secret.

Knix is a booming business with profits of more than $130-million. But like with most good ideas, the road to success hasn’t always been straightforward. In this podcast episode, Joanna shares how a key moment of rejection from a previous employer forever changed her career trajectory, how she fought for people to see the value of her vision, and when she last had what she calls “failure champagne.”

Read Joanna Griffith’s story on the Better For It podcast.

Canadian designer Aurora James gives back to support Black-owned businesses

Aurora James is not someone who does things in half measures. The Canadian designer launched accessories brand Brother Vellies in 2013 and, within two years, went from selling shoes at an indie flea market in Manhattan’s Lower East Side to winning a major industry grant worth US$300,000.

So it’s no surprise that James, now based in New York and Los Angeles, put that same fervour into a different undertaking a few years later. In May, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and days after the murder of George Floyd, James posted a challenge on Instagram asking retailers to source 15 per cent of their products from Black-owned businesses, noting that Black people make up the same proportion of the U.S. population.

“It was so important to be able to actually give back in that way,” says James. After all, the money she received as a winner of the 2015 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund helped her business survive and grow, against many odds.

Read the full article for more about Aurora James’ life as a designer, entrepreneur and activist.

In case you missed it

Muslim women wearing hijab at work face heightened scrutiny, professional consequences

Besides her skills, qualifications and expertise, Muna Saleh has observed an additional factor that people evaluate when determining her “professionalism” – her hijab.

Wearing hijab is a personal religious decision, but many Muslim women in Canada are facing undue professional consequences for exercising their right to wear what they choose.

“For some people, hijab is inherently seen as unprofessional just by itself,” says Dr. Saleh, who is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Education at Concordia University of Edmonton.

Dr. Saleh says that women who wear hijab are stereotyped as being “inherently oppressed, potentially not intelligent or capable enough to make an informed and rational decision about her body.”

Read the full article.

What do single mothers need to grow their careers?

In 2016, Sally Traynor, owner of Taproot Salon in East Vancouver, bought out her business partners and decided to take on the company herself. A single parent, Ms. Traynor’s son Gus was two years old at the time.

“I know. What was I thinking, right? He was a toddler and I was running my own business,” she says. “But I wanted to create an environment [that] I wanted to work in, where we could all feel supported and whole. And I wanted to make sure that I’m a whole person for Gus because I always want him to get the best of me.”

Ms. Trayner says the costs – mental, emotional and financial – of folding or leaving her business all those years ago seemed simply too high.

“So, I just persevered and did it,” she says.

Ms. Traynor had some help from her parents, particularly when her son was little, but she still had to find full-time child care that accommodated her work schedule. That meant spending her savings on a nanny share (one nanny hired between two families) since traditional daycare wasn’t an option.

Read the full article.

Ask Women and Work

Question: I recently started a new job in a corporate environment (finance). I’m a junior employee in a support position. In my first few weeks here, I have noticed that most of the women in the office wear suits and dress very formally. I have not been doing that. No one has told me to change how I dress and I can’t afford to buy multiple suits, but I feel like if I want to advance, I should do what the more senior employees are doing. Should I start shelling out for expensive suits to look the part?

We asked Gabriela Medar, career coach at Dream Job Canada, to field this one:

When you embark on a new job, one of the immediate concerns is how to dress appropriately in the workplace. Dress codes have evolved significantly, and it’s crucial to understand the unspoken rules and prevailing expectations within your specific workplace.

Here are some practical strategies to navigate workplace attire without breaking the bank, while still making a powerful impression.

Decoding the dress culture: Workplaces today embrace a variety of dress cultures, ranging from casual to formal, depending on the industry and company. Take the time to observe and understand the expectations within your organization. By decoding the dress culture, you can strike the right balance between adhering to professional standards and showcasing your individuality. In your case, where most women in your office wear suits, it is likely that the expectation is business attire. This observation can guide your choices as you navigate workplace attire.

Maximizing your budget: While expensive suits may be out of reach, there are smart ways to build a professional wardrobe without draining your bank account. Consider the following tips:

Thrift stores and consignment shops. Explore second-hand stores, where you can find quality suits at a fraction of the original cost. With a discerning eye and a bit of patience, you might stumble upon hidden gems.

Sales and discounts. Keep an eye out for sales, both online and in-store. Sign up for newsletters or follow your favourite brands on social media to stay updated on promotions and discounts.

Mix and match. Invest in versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits. A well-fitted blazer paired with different shirts and trousers can give you a range of professional looks without having to buy a complete suit for every occasion.

My favourite strategy is to buy highly reduced and out-of-season clothes. By taking advantage of end-of-season sales or clearance events, you can find quality pieces at significantly discounted prices. This way, you can save a substantial amount of money while still maintaining a stylish and professional wardrobe.

While attire is important, it should never overshadow the significance of your performance and skills. Your journey to success is driven by dedication, perseverance and continuous learning. Focus on developing your expertise, delivering exceptional results and building a strong professional reputation. When you excel in your work, your abilities will shine through, regardless of the price tag on your suit.

Remember that dressing for success is not merely about conforming to a rigid mould. It’s an opportunity to showcase your unique personality and values. Find ways to infuse your personal style into your professional attire. By balancing professionalism with authenticity, you create a lasting impression that resonates with others. And remember, a confident smile is your most valuable accessory.

Submit your own questions to Ask Women and Work by e-mailing us at GWC@globeandmail.com.