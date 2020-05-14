 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

WildBrain reports $221.7-million loss including goodwill impairment, revenue down

Halifax
The Canadian Press
WildBrain Ltd. lost $221.7-million in its latest quarter, mainly from a non-cash charge taken due to the impact on advertising revenue from YouTube’s changes to targeted ads as well as the economic uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The animation and entertainment company, formerly called DHX Media, says the $184.5-million goodwill impairment charge in the quarter doesn’t affect operations.

The net loss amounted to $1.30 per share and compared with a year-earlier net loss of $18.4 million or 14 cents per share.

Revenue for what was WildBrain’s third quarter was $98.3 million, down from $110.0 million a year earlier, due largely to a new YouTube policy for advertising directed at children.

The results were within a range provided by the Halifax-based company in an April 29 statement.

WildBrain also announced after the markets closed Wednesday that it has signed a $25-million financing agreement with its largest shareholder, Fine Capital, that will be used to fund growth.

