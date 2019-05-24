William Petruck and Funding Matters provide a financial tool for charities

The donor: William Petruck

The gift: Creating Giftabulator

The reason: To provide a financial tool for charities

When William Petruck got involved in charity work nearly three decades ago, the most sophisticated fundraising tool was a recipe card to jot down the name and address of a potential donor.

“Thirty years ago, it was primarily corporations that were funding charities and government,” said Mr. Petruck, who heads Funding Matters Inc., a Toronto-based charity consultancy.

Today, there are more than 100,000 registered charities in Canada and the competition for donations has become fierce. Charities can no longer rely on businesses and governments for funding and they’ve had to focus on individual donors with ever increasing strategies. Donors have also become more sophisticated about where they want their money to go and many have begun turning to financial advisers for advice about gift giving and estate planning.

To help charities keep up, Mr. Petruck’s firm has developed an online tool called Giftabulator, which helps donors calculate the most tax-effective way of making a donation. The tool can show strategies to reduce taxes on one-off gifts or as part of an estate plan. It can also help donors decide whether their money will go further through a private foundation, a family trust or a direct cash gift. Giftabulator was designed for financial advisers, who pay a fee to use the service, but Mr. Petruck has recently produced a free version for charities.

Charities have come a long way, he said, and the sector’s sophistication has increased substantially. “But for me, this is the most important aspect for a charity, is for them to have ongoing funding to support what they have been doing in the last number of years.”