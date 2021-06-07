Wine Rack’s unionized employees begin strike in Toronto area after talks fail

Wine Rack’s unionized workers began a strike today in the Toronto area after failing to reach an agreement with the company.

Members of the Services Employees International Union Local 2 voted overwhelmingly on May 11 to strike and failed to negotiate a settlement on Friday.

They say the company has refused to respect seniority in implementing the scheduling of shifts.

The union also says Arterra Wines, which owns and operates Wine Rack, is insisting that employees in the Greater Toronto Area accept wages set for non-union workers who live outside Toronto.

The union says workers will be picketing at several Wine Rack locations across Toronto.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan bought the Canadian operations of Constellation Brands for about $1-billion in 2016 and operates several wineries and 164 Wine Rack stores in Ontario.

