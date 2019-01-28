Winnipeg fashion magnate Peter Nygard’s legal saga continues as Bahamas court issues arrest warrant

The latest episode in a long fight between Winnipeg fashion magnate Peter Nygard and New York hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon is a court order in the Bahamas for Mr. Nygard’s arrest.

The two men are neighbours in the exclusive neighbourhood of Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. Save The Bays, an organization in part backed by Mr. Bacon, has accused Mr. Nygard of dredging the seafloor around his home to enlarge his property. The two men are faced off against in each other in a New York court in a US$100-million lawsuit. In the Bahamas the dredging case has wended its way through numerous court decisions.

On Monday, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson of the Bahamas Supreme Court issued a bench warrant for Mr. Nygard’s arrest, after he missed another court appearance that stemmed from an earlier contempt ruling in the dredging case. Mr. Nygard, however, is 78 and ill in Winnipeg. According to an affidavit filed in court on Monday morning, Bahamian doctor Lynwood Brown said a flight could be fatal to Mr. Nygard.

Jay Prober, a Winnipeg lawyer who works for Mr. Nygard, said his client offered to appear by video conference.

“From our perspective, [the warrant] is grossly unfair and totally unnecessary,” said Mr. Prober. “There’s no basis for it.”

Various legal responses are in the works, including an appeal of the warrant and an attempt to find the presiding justice has no jurisdiction in the case.

Fred Smith, lawyer for Save The Bays, said Mr. Nygard had been travelling this month and was skeptical that he hasn’t been able to appear this month. There had been previous court dates on Jan. 17 and Jan. 22.

“The court just lost patience with him failing to appear,” said Mr. Smith. “Mr. Nygard seems to think he’s above the law.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Nygard’s health has worsened considerably, according to the affidavit.

He sought medical treatment in New York from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21. He had severe pain in his knee and shoulder and received 84 regenokine injections. They were not successful. During the same week Mr. Nygard met with a cardiologist to do a stress test but there was a problem with the machine and Mr. Nygard’s pacemaker also malfunctioned. Mr. Nygard arrived back in Winnipeg on Jan. 25. He was dizzy and faint as he got off the plane and feared falling.

“He felt very anxious as he though he was having a stroke,” according to the affidavit.

He went to the emergency at Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital. His pacemaker was fixed and he cut back his intake of human growth hormone peptides.

Mr. Prober said Mr. Nygard’s condition has stabilized.

“He’s doing okay,” said Mr. Prober. “He’s still under medical care. He’s resting.”

The arrest warrant in the Bahamas is the latest legal blow for Mr. Nygard and follows a difficult episode last fall when Bahamian officials seized his home. Mr. Nygard later paid about $3-million to Save The Bays for legal costs, money that is currently being held in trust.

The fight between Mr. Nygard and Mr. Bacon started about a decade ago, over parking and noise. Their homes share an access road and Mr. Nygard liked to throw big parties. While the dredging case landed in court in the Bahamas, Mr. Bacon in 2015 filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Nygard in New York State’s Supreme Court.

Mr. Bacon alleged that Mr. Nygard “covertly waged an obsessive, deliberate and malicious campaign” against Mr. Bacon because Mr. Nygard believed Mr. Bacon was behind negative press about Mr. Nygard.

The suit was tossed out in 2016 but revived last year and is moving forward soon.

Mr. Bacon undergoes a deposition on Feb. 6 in New York. Mr. Nygard’s deposition is Feb. 14.

On March 26, lawyers’ oral arguments are scheduled on the question of Mr. Nygard’s team seeking to dismiss most of the lawsuit.