 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Wireless contracts still the biggest source of complaints at telecom commission

Wireless contracts still the biggest source of complaints at telecom commission

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Canada’s telecom complaint commission says wireless service contracts continue to be a major irritation for consumers, who have raised concerns about agreements that were either misleading or lacking critical information about the terms.

The federal agency says it received 1,023 formal complaints about wireless contract terms from August to January.

The next largest irritant was unacceptable land-line internet service, with 602 complaints over six months.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services received 6,849 complaints against 139 service providers.

Bell Canada received 2,275 complaints, which accounted for one-third of the total, followed by Rogers Communications Inc. with 707 and Telus Corp. with 511.

The CCTS was created in 2007, but television services were only added to its mandate last September. The commission says the biggest complaint about TV service since then was incorrect charges.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.