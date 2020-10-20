With auto industry at a cross road, Magna taps company veteran as next CEO

Magna International Inc. announced president Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri will take the wheel as chief executive in January, replacing Don Walker, who has run the world’s third largest auto parts maker for 22 years.
The incoming boss at Aurora, Ontario-based Magna is a 51-year-old engineer with 12 patents to his name. Mr. Kotagiri joined Magna in 1999 and spent the past six years as the 150,000-employee company’s chief technology officer. He was named president in January.
Mr. Walker, aged 64, plans to retire at the end of the year and said in a conference call on Tuesday that Mr. Kotagiri won the top job in part because of his success in integrating technology from outside the auto industry into Magna’s manufacturing operations.
The auto industry is at a cross road, with many manufactures shifting from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric cars and trucks. On Tuesday, Mr. Kotagiri said Magna sees “expanded opportunities” to build both electric vehicle components and entire models, as consumers move towards these models. However, the incoming CEO said the Magna will strive to be “agnostic” to a vehicle’s power source, by trying to be the key supplier for cars and trucks that run on fossil fuels, batteries or hydrogen.
“This feels like a natural progression – in terms of both the choice of Mr. Kotagiri and the timing, given the changes taking place in the industry/new mobility and Mr. Kotagiri’s leadership role in some of the company’s recent strategic partnerships and initiatives,” said Mark Neville, who follows Magna as an analyst at Scotia Capital Inc.
As CEO, Mr. Walker moved Magna into assembling entire vehicles for clients such as BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota. Mr. Kotagiri said he plans to expand that division of the company, as part of what Magna calls its “smart factory” approach.
Mr. Walker said he and Magna’s board selected Mr. Kotagiri as CEO in part because he has spent 21 years at the company and understands the “decentralized, entrepreneurial culture” developed by founder Frank Stronach, who launched Magna from his garage in 1957. On a conference call early Tuesday, Mr. Walker said bringing in "an outsider would be a disaster.”
Mr. Stronach gave up control of Magna in 2010. Mr. Walker is Mr. Stronach’s former son-in-law; he was married to Belinda Stronach, who also served as Magna’s CEO prior to running for political office. The couple divorced amicably in 1995. On Tuesday, Mr. Walker said he has a number of “personal projects” that he plans to pursue once he leaves Magna.
Mr. Kotagiri’s promotion likely comes with a significant raise. Last year, as Magna’s president, he was the company’s fourth highest paid executive, with a pay package that totaled US$3.7-million. The company’s CEO, chief financial officer and chief operating officer all made more than its president. As CEO, Mr. Walker’s compensation last year was US$18.2-million.
