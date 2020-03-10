With Canadian-based Docebo caught up in Italian coronavirus lockdown, CEO strikes cheerful tone

It’s hard to imagine a Canadian company more directly impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus than Docebo Inc.
The employee-training software provider may have an official corporate domicile in Toronto and a home on the Toronto Stock Exchange – where it listed publicly in October – but more than half its 300-plus employees, including its chief executive officer and chief operating officer, and much of its engineering and support staff for Europe and Asia-Pacific, are based 30 km from Milan. (The company’s corporate offices in Toronto host a few dozen employees, including CFO Ian Kidson.)
Docebo’s Italian base is in the Lombardy region, which was placed under quarantine on Sunday as the country’s leaders attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The rest of the country, one of the most heavily affected so far, was placed in lockdown mode on Monday.
On Tuesday, after being bombarded by questions from investors, customers, partners, business prospects and journalists, the 15-year-old company’s cheerful CEO, Claudio Erba, posted an upbeat message on LinkedIn to provide “first-hand information” on how he and his company are coping with the crisis.
Mr. Erba commended Italy’s government for being “ultra-cautious” given the country has one of the oldest populations in the world. “I want to reassure that there is no panic, and no one is dying in the middle of the street unassisted,” he said, though he noted ambulance response times are on the rise and intensive care units in Italian hospitals are under “critical” stress, with all unnecessary visits and surgeries postponed.
He said Docebo prepared for the crisis three weeks ago, well before the lockdown, by putting in place a voluntary remote working policy for staff, with those showing flu symptoms required to work from home. (The company had already established Fridays as a work-from-home day over a year ago).
Docebo has been sanitizing all of its offices and distributed surgical masks to employees and their families when stores ran out. The company communicated to staff how to deal with the virus and incentivized employees to donate blood by matching the effort with cash donations to an Italian blood donation group, he said.
“We put these initiatives in place because we understand our social role and responsibility, which is to not only protect Docebo employees, but also their loved ones and, consequently, people in general,” Mr. Erba wrote, noting no employees have yet tested positive for COVID-19.
“Long story short, we are working as usual…I’m sure that this situation will be resolved soon,” he said. “In the meantime, we are stocking a lot of pasta, pizza, mozzarella and all the food you love for your summer vacations in Italy.”
As for the pandemic’s business impact, investors should find out more Thursday morning when Docebo reports quarterly earnings. The company did say Tuesday that Newcross Healthcare, a British provider of health-care staff and support, will use Docebo’s software to quickly deliver “vital knowledge and training” content to its 8,500-plus staff on dealing with coronavirus.
