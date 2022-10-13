A sign in Toronto displays the TSX close on March 16, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Institutional investors are pressing companies to add women to their boards of directors, and the numbers show the pressure is working.

At 677 Canadian public companies that disclosed directors’ genders in their securities filings, women held 23.4 per cent of the more than 5,000 total board seats in 2021, according to an annual study of diversity by law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. That’s an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared to 2020.

Of the 677 companies, 109, or 16.1 per cent, reported having no women on the board, versus 19.7 per cent for 2020.

For the first time in the eight-year history of Osler’s study, there are no all-male boards among the S&P/TSX Composite Index of large companies, and none of the S&P/TSX 60 companies, which are some of Canada’s largest, has fewer than two female directors. (In 2019, Kingsdale Advisors, a shareholder advisory firm, said no director elections that spring had featured all-male slates, a slightly different way of measuring the matter.)

For companies in the S&P/TSX 60 Index, Osler said, women held about 33 per cent of board seats in 2021, up about 1.7 percentage points from 2020.

“After eight years, the change to board composition in Canada is now obvious and widespread,” the Osler authors wrote in introducing the data. “There is still much work to be done to achieve board and executive leadership that reflects the mosaic of Canada, but ... we recognize the significant progress that has been made.”

The numbers reflect, in part, a more aggressive stand by institutional shareholders as they vote their shares in annual corporate elections. Two major proxy advisers, which offer recommendations on governance matters, raised their expectations for gender diversity in 2021.

Institutional Shareholder Services began recommending against votes for the chair of the nominating committee of companies in the roughly 240-member S&P/TSX Composite Index if they did not have at least 30 per cent women directors or did not have a board diversity policy that includes a 30 per cent target in a reasonable time frame.

Glass Lewis & Co. began recommending against votes for the nominating committee chair of a board that has at least seven directors but does not have at least two who are women.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has been raising its gender expectations each year by either increasing the number of women it expects to be on a board, or expanding the number of countries where it applies its policies. It starts by withholding votes for the director who chairs the board’s nominating committee, but will consider voting against the entire nominating committee, or, even all incumbent directors, if sufficient progress on gender diversity has not been made.

CPPIB says that so far in 2022, it has voted against 357 companies globally, including 15 in Canada, on matters of board gender diversity.

While board gender has been a long-running governance topic, the conversation has been expanding to other forms of diversity.

Canada expanded its Business Corporations Act two years ago to mandate reporting by federally incorporated companies on the board representation of members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.

At 337 companies that provided this disclosure, the number of visible minorities jumped 34.9 per cent in 2021 compared to 143 in 2020; Indigenous peoples stayed flat, at eight; and persons with disabilities rose to 11 from 8.