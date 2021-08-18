 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Women’s British Open raises prize money to record levels

Carnoustie, Scotland
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The AIG Women’s British Open set a new standard for prize money at the LPGA Tour majors by announcing Wednesday a record purse of US$5.8-million, with plans to boost it by an additional US$1-million for next year.

The winner this week will receive US$870,000, compared with the US$675,000 that Sophia Popov won last year at Royal Troon.

The Women’s British Open starts Thursday at Carnoustie.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive officer of the R&A. “We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”

The U.S. Women’s Open still offers the biggest winner’s check for the LPGA majors at US$1-million, although the total prize money was US$5.5-million.

Based on the traditional purse distribution on the LPGA Tour, next year’s Women’s British Open winner would receive US$1.02-million. Meanwhile, the USGA is closing in on a deal for a presenting sponsor that would raise prize money even more for the U.S. Women’s Open.

Slumbers was bullish not only on the prize money – in 2022 at Muirfield, the purse will be more than double what it was in 2018 before AIG became involved – but he saw it as a chance for others to fall in line to boost equality in the women’s game.

“With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf,” he said. “It needs greater investment and support from golf bodies, sponsors, the media and fans to help us grow the game’s commercial success and generate the income and revenues necessary to make prize fund growth viable and sustainable.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship both have a US$4.5-million purse, while the ANA Inspiration in the California desert offers US$3.1-million.

The CME Group Tour Championship in November has a US$5-million purse and is top-heavy to reward the season “Race to CME Globe” title. The winner last year, Jin Young Ko, earned US$1.1 million, while the two-way tie for second paid US$209,555 each.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies