Wood-products pricing surge expected to persist, raising renovation costs in 2021

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A worker uses a small boat to move logs on the Fraser River at the Delta Cedar Products mill in Delta, B.C., on Aug. 24, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

An unexpected rebound in wood product prices this month is boosting profits for Canadian forestry companies but leaving homeowners and buyers with the prospect of higher home and renovation costs in 2021.

In a report, RBC analyst Paul Quinn says prices for lumber and wood panels are up in December due to strong housing markets and limited capacity to increase North American production following a seasonal softening of prices in October and November.

He says next year could be even brighter for producers than 2020, adding that record high prices set last summer as COVID-19 forced people to work from home will likely continue or be eclipsed in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Lee, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, says the price volatility and shortage of supply of some wood products means builders are having difficulty taking advantage of the current strong market for new houses that is expected to continue in 2021.

He says escalating lumber and panel prices this year have added as much as $30,000 to the construction cost of a typical 2,500-square-foot (232-square-metre) house in Canada.

RBC says it also expects more mergers and acquisition activity in the forest products industry next year following the recently announced $4-billion all-stock takeover of Norbord Inc. by West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

“As we head into 2021, we have seen unprecedented pricing levels to close out 2020 with (lumber) prices moving higher following a pullback in October/November,” said Quinn in the report.

“With demand likely to get stronger as dealers get ready for what should be a very strong spring building season, we expect that prices will remain at a high level during the first half of the year.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
