 Skip to main content

Report on Business Wood products producer Stella-Jones says CEO Brian McManus to step down

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Wood products producer Stella-Jones says CEO Brian McManus to step down

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Wood-products producer Stella Jones Inc. says company president and CEO Brian McManus will step down later this year after 18 years at the company.

The company’s share price was down almost seven per cent in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after announcing the news.

Stella-Jones says McManus will leave his post on October 11 and will work with management on the leadership transition.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal-based company says senior vice-president and chief financial officer Eric Vachon, who’s been with the company for 12 years, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

The company, which did not state a reason for McManus’ departure, reaffirmed its guidance for the year.

Stella-Jones, which has some 2,000 employees and more than 35 plants, is a major producer of a range of pressure-treated wood products including railway ties and utility poles.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter