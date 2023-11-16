Open this photo in gallery: A No Frills supermarket in downtown Toronto, on Jan 17.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The union representing more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Unifor says contract talks are ongoing, but that workers are prepared to strike to back their demands.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd L-T.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says Loblaw must come to the table prepared to raise wages and improve working conditions.

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported a third-quarter profit of $621-million, up from $556-million during the same quarter last year.

Workers represented by Unifor at the Metro MRU-T grocery store chain in the Toronto area went on strike for five weeks earlier this year before a deal was reached.