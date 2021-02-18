 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

World’s first bitcoin ETF set to begin trading on TSX

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The world’s first bitcoin exchange traded fund is ready to begin trading on Thursday morning, allowing retail investors to more easily tap into the cryptocurrency craze that saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surpass a new all-time high of US$52,000 on Wednesday.

Purpose Investments, the asset management arm of Purpose Financial LP, will begin trading its newest ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker BTCC, after receiving the green light last week from the Ontario Securities Commission.

“We are so happy to be able to offer this innovation to investors, making the process of owning bitcoin easier than ever,” Purpose chief executive Som Seif said. “We believe bitcoin, as the first and largest asset in the emerging cryptocurrency ecosystem, is poised to continue its growth trajectory and adoption as a alternative asset, further cementing the investment opportunity it presents.”

Story continues below advertisement

Purpose will manage the ETF and subsidiary Ether Capital Corp., which has expertise in digital assets, will act as a special consultant to Purpose.

With a management fee of 1 per cent, the Purpose fund is the first of two bitcoin ETFs to hit the shelf this week.

ETF provider Evolve Funds Group Inc. announced it also received regulatory approval from the OSC on Tuesday and will begin trading its fund – The Bitcoin ETF – on Friday under the ticker EBIT.

“We have seen a lot of progress in bitcoin over the last couple of years,” Evolve CEO Raj Lala said in an interview. “The infrastructure and the institutional adoption has helped further legitimize it. Bitcoin has proven to be a store of value that is uncorrelated to other major asset classes – and has now emerged as an asset class itself.”

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are not backed by any country’s central bank and can be highly volatile, often with price swings of more than 30 per cent in one day.

Earlier this month, industry analysts said the launch of bitcoin ETFs would allow retail investors to more easily access an asset class that has proven difficult for them to purchase through digital wallets. As well, ETFs would bring significant savings to those investors compared with closed-ended funds, which typically trade with large premiums to the underlying value of their assets – in some cases as much as 40 per cent.

The race to become the first Canadian asset manager to offer a bitcoin ETF has heated up in the past several weeks as the price of BTC began to hit all-time highs. But for some ETF providers, the race began began in 2017, when the price hit a peak of US$20,000 – only to plummet by 85 per cent shortly thereafter. Now, with the race reinvigorated, a handful of asset managers are still in line in hopes of receiving approval from regulators.

Story continues below advertisement

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. , Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. and newcomer Arxnovum Investments Inc. have all publicly applied with regulators to list bitcoin ETFs that would also trade on the TSX.

Earlier this week, investment manager 3iQ Corp. – the company that paved the way for bitcoin closed-ended funds after winning a three-year battle with the OSC for approval to launch QBTC:TSX – also joined the fray of investment managers filing for an ETF.

“With the success of our bitcoin closed-end fund, it is a natural progression for us to file for a physical bitcoin ETF to enhance our product suite in the growing digital asset space,” 3iQ CEO Fred Pye said in a statement.

Other closed-ended fund providers could also follow into the ETF market. In December, Toronto-based CI Financial Corp. completed a US$72-million IPO for its CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund , while alternative-investment company Ninepoint Partners LP, also of Toronto, filed a prospectus to launch a similar closed ended investment called Bitcoin Trust .

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies