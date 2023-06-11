Open this photo in gallery: Lona Ouali, general manager of the Cémoi chocolate factory in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, with cocoa beans in one of his processing buildings.The Globe and Mail

As he leads a tour of his chocolate factory, Lona Ouali shows his visitors an unusual product: a tiny 10-gram bar of dark chocolate, labelled “Choco Fun,” that retails for the equivalent of 10 cents.

It’s an entry-level candy bar, an attempt to catch the eye of consumers with no traditional appetite or budget for chocolate. Here in West Africa, most people are still in that category – but Mr. Ouali is doing his best to change their habits and create a new market in virgin territory.

The forests and farms of Ivory Coast are filled with cocoa trees. This is the world’s biggest cocoa producer, providing 40 per cent of global supply. But its consumers have never had much interest in the finished product of those cocoa beans. Consumption of chocolate per capita here is just 150 grams annually, compared with eight or nine kilograms in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland.

Mr. Ouali is general manager of Ivory Coast’s only major chocolate manufacturer, the local branch of French multinational Cémoi. His battle to create a chocolate market is a test case for one of Africa’s biggest challenges: how to turn its vast commodity resources into a job-creating manufacturing base.

After six years of annual losses, his factory turned a profit last year for the first time since its opening in 2015. “It’s not easy, but we’re increasing our business every year,” Mr. Ouali told The Globe and Mail.

Chocolate is still a minority item at his factory. More than 85 per cent of its 80,000-tonne annual output is exported to Europe as semi-finished products such as cocoa butter or cocoa cake, which are then turned into consumer products at European factories. Of his annual revenue of about $330-million, only about $43-million is from chocolate.

His goal is to create a new domestic market for chocolate in Ivory Coast, and in other countries across Africa and Asia, so that the continent’s resources can be processed and sold largely at home. He has already visited South Africa to explore potential business there. “Let my colleagues in France take care of the French market,” he says.

That plan would fit nicely with the government’s economic strategy. “We need to create value-added in Ivory Coast’s economy,” Economy and Finance Minister Adama Coulibaly told The Globe in an interview.

By his estimate, cocoa-producing countries are retaining only about 6 per cent of the US$140-billion revenue that is generated annually by the global chocolate industry.

“We have many cocoa farmers who don’t get a decent income for the work they’re doing, so we’ve decided to increase the transformation of cocoa at the local level,” he said. “We’re in the process of industrialization.”

The government is launching the same strategy in other sectors, setting up processing plants for cashew nuts, rubber and palm oil, Mr. Coulibaly said. “The idea is the same logic as with cocoa: to transform our primary products, create value-added and give more employment to young people.”

His country, the world’s biggest cashew producer, traditionally processes only about 10 per cent of its raw cashews at home. But that percentage is beginning to increase, with tax incentives and other government support for new cashew-shelling plants.

In the cocoa sector, only about one-third of Ivory Coast’s cocoa beans are ground into semi-finished products such as cocoa paste before they are exported. Again the government is offering tax cuts and other incentives to boost that number, aiming to process 100 per cent of its beans at home. Several new processing plants are scheduled to open this year.

But for Mr. Ouali, semi-finished products are not enough. He has created specialized goods, such as ginger chocolate, to appeal to Ivory Coast’s consumer tastes. He sends staff on promotional visits to schools – 300 such visits last year alone – where they give away chocolate to students to lure their interest.

He recalls how African countries once exported almost all their coffee beans because African consumers had little interest in the product. Now there’s a coffee-shop culture in many African cities, creating a domestic market. The same can some day be true of chocolate, he says.

It won’t be easy. His factory faces a host of obstacles. Key ingredients such as sugar are more expensive here than in Europe. Milk has to be imported from France. Roads in rural districts are so bad that it can sometimes take five days for truckloads of cocoa beans to arrive at the factory.

His factory’s exports within Africa are often hampered by customs corruption or logistical nightmares. It can take two months for his products to reach countries such as Gabon because there are no direct roads or shipping routes.

The biggest African market, Nigeria, is difficult to penetrate because of protectionist measures. But he is planning to introduce a new label for the Nigerian market, with local packaging, and he thinks this will do the trick.

Despite the daunting challenges, Mr. Ouali is confident that his dream will succeed. He points proudly to the chocolate spread that his factory produces, with local cashew nuts added. It’s as good as Italy’s famous Nutella brand, he says. “We can compete with them.”