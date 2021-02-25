 Skip to main content
WSP Global misses expectations despite fourth-quarter profit surging to $68.9-million

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
WSP Global Inc. WSP-T missed expectations even as its net income surged in the fourth quarter but fell for all of 2020.

The Montreal-based engineering firm says its net income attributable to shareholders was $68.9 million or 61 cents per diluted share, up from $40.5 million or 38 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits for the three months ended Dec. 31 were $81.1 million or 71 cents per share, up from $55.3 million or 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net revenues dropped 4.1 per cent to $1.69 billion, and organic net revenues decreased 5.9 per cent.

WSP Global was expected to post 83 cents per share in adjusted profits on $1.74 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

For the full-year, it earned $276 million or $2.50 per diluted share on $6.86 billion of revenues, compared with $286.5 million or $2.71 per share on $6,89 billion of revenues in 2019.

Adjusted profits came in at $3.08 per share, five cents per share below analyst forecasts but up from $2.91 a year earlier.

