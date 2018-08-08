Yamana Gold founder Peter Marrone shifting from CEO to executive chairman

Yamana Gold says it is shuffling its top executives as founder Peter Marrone takes a step away from day-to-day operations at the mining company.
Marrone will take on the new position of executive chairman to drive Yamana’s strategic vision and liaise between the board of directors and management.
He will also serve as mentor to Daniel Racine, who steps into the role of president and CEO from his current position as chief operating officer.
Racine joined the company in 2014.
The company operates seven mines in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Canada and produces gold, silver and copper.
Yamana previously reported second-quarter net earnings of US$12.4 million, up from a net loss of US$42.8 million for the same quarter last year.
