Yellow Pages ratifies deal with Quebec sales employees, ending lockout

Yellow Pages ratifies deal with Quebec sales employees, ending lockout

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Yellow Pages Ltd. says its lockout of sales representatives in the province of Quebec has been lifted after they ratified a new three-year collective agreement.

The Montreal-based publisher of digital and paper-based advertising announced in mid-September that it was locking out about 130 of its unionized employees after the two sides failed to reach a labour agreement.

It announced Sunday that the workers were scheduled to return to work immediately but neither the company nor the union released details about the terms of the new contract.

The Federation des travailleurs du Quebec (FTQ) announced separately that the deal was ratified by 65 per cent of the members who voted Sunday in Laval, Que.

The union executive had recommended ratification of the deal due to the company’s intransigence and its financial difficulties.

Earlier this month, Yellow Pages announced it had achieved a $27.1-million profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, due to cost-cutting including work force reductions, asset sales and a $18.3-million reversal in income tax provisions.

Revenue for the three months was down 26 per cent from the third quarter of 2017, to $130.1 million from $175.7 million.

