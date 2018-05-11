 Skip to main content

Yellow Pages reports smaller first-quarter loss as it shifts to digital model

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Yellow Pages Ltd. reported a loss of $919,000 in its latest quarter compared with a loss of nearly $5.1 million a year ago.

The company says the loss amounted to three cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of 19 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the three-month period ended March 31 fell to $159.3 million, down from $180.2 million a year ago.

Yellow Pages chief executive David Eckert says the results have begun to reflect the company’s progress in aligning its spending with the realities of its revenue while setting the stage for profitable growth in the future.

The company has been working to transform itself from a publisher of printed directories to a digital model.

In addition to the Yellow Pages print directories, company has digital media and marketing operations.

Its online properties include YP.ca, RedFlagDeals.com, Canada411.ca, 411.ca, Bookenda.com, DuProprio.com, ComFree.com and YP NextHome.

