 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
economy

‘You’re flying blind’: In Nunavut, a data crisis is brewing

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Nunavut is an extreme example of a broader trend. The national Labour Force Survey response rate has dipped below 70 per cent – almost 20 percentage points lower than the monthly average in 2019.

Emma Tranter/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada is struggling to get residents of Nunavut to respond to its flagship labour survey amid the pandemic, a situation that has steadily worsened over time and raised concerns about the quality of employment data for the territory.

In Nunavut, the household response rate to Statscan’s Labour Force Survey has fallen to roughly 16 per cent from a prepandemic monthly average of 75 per cent. Nationally, the response rate has ebbed to historic lows of about 70 per cent in recent months.

The survey is among the most important economic reports in Canada and contains some key indicators, such as the unemployment rate. The monthly report not only informs government policy, it also determines who qualifies for jobless benefits through employment insurance – and for how long.

Story continues below advertisement

Its results hinge on the participation of Canadians. Every month, Statscan seeks to interview (in person, by phone or online) about 56,000 households on their work activities. Those households generally remain in the survey for six consecutive months.

However, it’s increasingly hard to get a reply. Since the outset of the pandemic, the agency has suspended the use of face-to-face interviews, which normally account for about a fifth of all interviews. As a result, survey response rates have dropped to historic lows.

The impact was especially severe in Nunavut. Almost all first interviews in the territory are normally conducted in person, Statscan said in a technical note to researchers. Without that method, it’s much tougher to reach people there than in any other province or territory.

“Nunavut really is a special case,” said Vincent Dale, director of Statscan’s centre for labour market information. “More than half the dwellings, we don’t have a phone number.”

In particular, there has been a sharp drop in responses from people without a university degree, who in other regions have been disproportionately affected by pandemic-related layoffs.

As a result, Statscan is now advising people to use a 12-month moving average of labour estimates for Nunavut, up from the standard three months for the territories.

The situation is raising eyebrows in academic circles.

Story continues below advertisement

The response rate in Nunavut “is a number that I would be very, very concerned about,” said Pierre Brochu, a professor of economics at the University of Ottawa.

“Up north, I feel like you’re flying blind in understanding what’s happening in their labour market. It’s a strong statement, but I truly believe that.”

Nunavut is an extreme example of a broader trend. The national Labour Force Survey response rate has dipped below 70 per cent – almost 20 percentage points lower than the monthly average in 2019.

Fewer responses do not inherently mean the data are worse. The concern, however, is that non-respondents have been affected differently by the pandemic, thus skewing the results.

And that may be the case. In a working paper, Prof. Brochu and Jonathan Créchet (also an economics professor at the University of Ottawa) suggest that Canada’s employment losses were underestimated in the initial months of the pandemic because vulnerable demographic groups – the young, low-paid and less-educated – were tough to reach.

Despite that, Prof. Brochu said the Labour Force Survey data quality is generally “outstanding.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Nunavut, however, the results have been volatile. The unemployment rate (expressed as a three-month moving average) was 3.5 per cent in June, the lowest on record. The next month, it was 5.9 per cent. Then, in August, it jumped to 12.4 per cent, closer to historical averages.

But those estimates come with substantial margins of error – large enough that the true unemployment rate may not have actually changed between July and August.

“These data are just not very high quality,” said Mikal Skuterud, a professor of economics at the University of Waterloo. “You can’t really make anything out of them, even when the unemployment rate doubles.”

In a statement, a Government of Nunavut spokesperson said the territory presents a range of challenges for data collection.

“Cost factors, small community-level populations, language barriers, reliance on southern methods of communication, lack of community buy-in, and in some cases, no or limited access to internet or phones, all impact data collection,” said Angela Petru. “As a result of these challenges, the [Government of Nunavut] cannot rely on data to guide policy decisions to the same extent as other provinces and territories.”

To bolster response rates, Statscan is sending people into the field to procure contact info for phone interviews. However, this hasn’t been done in Nunavut, Mr. Dale said. Travel to the territory requires authorization from the Chief Public Health Officer, which Statscan has not sought. Statscan employs three interviewers in the territories, but none in Nunavut.

Story continues below advertisement

Making contact is a pressing concern. In the territories, dwellings remain in the survey sample for two years (rather than six months in the provinces) and residents are interviewed every three months (rather than every month). Thus, some people in the Nunavut sample were contacted in person before the pandemic – and will soon be vacating the survey, potentially adding to response issues.

Statscan is hoping to get interviewers on the ground before the end of the year, Mr. Dale said.

“We feel we’ve exhausted all efforts” to match phone numbers to dwellings, he said. “Really, it’s a question of when are we going to be able to send interviewers back into the field.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies