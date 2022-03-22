Peter Zebedee, LNG Canada CEO, at the LNG Canada offices in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, October 31, 2019.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Peter Zebedee is stepping down as LNG Canada chief executive officer to join Suncor Energy Inc. as a vice-president.

His exit takes effect on March 29, nearly 33 months after he took over the top job at LNG Canada, which is building an $18-billion terminal to export liquefied natural gas from Kitimat, B.C.

Shell PLC is the largest partner in LNG Canada, with a 40-per-cent stake. The other partners are Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas (25 per cent), PetroChina (15 per cent), Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. (15 per cent) and South Korea’s Kogas (5 per cent).

Prior to LNG Canada, Mr. Zebedee served as general manager of Shell’s Scotford oil refinery near Edmonton.

“The progress that the LNG Canada project has made in the past three years has been truly remarkable, especially in the context of a global pandemic,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Steve Corbin, executive project director at LNG Canada, has been named as interim CEO of the Kitimat project.

Mr. Zebedee’s role at Calgary-based Suncor will be executive vice-president of mining and upgrading, taking effect in April. He will be replacing the retiring Mike MacSween.

LNG Canada estimates project-related costs will total $40-billion for the first phase, counting the Kitimat terminal and various infrastructure that includes the Coastal GasLink pipeline to be operated by TC Energy Corp.

Coastal GasLink will transport natural gas from northeast British Columbia to the Kitimat terminal, where LNG is slated to be exported to Asia starting in 2025. The total budget also includes billions of dollars a year to be spent by producers drilling for natural gas in northeast B.C.

While Coastal GasLink has been approved by 20 elected First Nation councils along the 670-kilometre route, the pipeline project has been the target of protests led by a group of Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs who say a 190-kilometre portion of the route goes through unceded territory under their jurisdiction.

