112 years of trouble, so why stop now: The, um, mildly shocking outlook for politics and Hydro One

Roughly since [1906], Ontario has been embroiled in politics with the electricity sector — Andrew Kuske, Credit Suisse

Mayo Schmidt has been making a lot of money off Hydro One as the Ontario government has been losing it.

This is not to wade into the controversy over Mr. Schmidt’s $6.2-million 2017 pay packet as chief executive officer, but rather to note how the “noise” surrounding Hydro One has helped buffet the utility’s stock price.

And how it has always been thus.

And how it could affect shareholders, including the province, which owns 47 per cent, going forward.

“Unfortunately, Ontario has a long history of painful politics associated with the electricity sector that, arguably, date back to the turn of century … with the Hydro-Electric Power Commission of Ontario’s formation in 1906,” said Credit Suisse stock analyst Andrew Kuske.

“Roughly since that date, Ontario has been embroiled in politics with the electricity sector,” he added in a research note on the utility.

To recap, as The Globe and Mail’s Andrew Willis and Justin Giovannetti report, Ontario’s Liberal government doesn’t like how much Mr. Schmidt earned. So much so that it plans to vote against his compensation when Hydro One holds its annual meeting in mid-May.

That followed a declaration from Ontario’s Conservative leader, Doug Ford, that he’d fire the entire board and replace Mr. Schmidt so he could bring down electricity rates.

Hydro One chair David Denison has since said the board will talk to other shareholders and get independent advice.

Because, you know, “this will further assist us in seeking the direct input of shareholders on matters related to executive compensation, inclusive of change of control and severance provisions.”

The phrase change of control is interesting in this case as Ontario heads toward a June 7 election, with Mr. Ford challenging Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals.

Going forward, being a shareholder could be like sticking your finger in a light socket.

“Prior to Ontario’s June 7 election, we anticipate a lot of political posturing around power rates, Hydro One issues along with other factors that will occupy front-page news and dialogues at Queen’s Park,” said Credit Suisse’s Mr. Kuske.

“From our perspective, the key Hydro One stories are the Avista closing path and rolling up Ontario’s electrical utilities,” he added, referring to Hydro One’s megamerger with Avista Corp. in the United States, which is going through a regulatory process.

“Despite the governance agreement between the province of Ontario and [Hydro One], political ‘noise’ looks to surround [Hydro One] through the political season – and potentially beyond.”

Just this week, UBS analysts slapped a “sell” recommendation on Hydro One stock.

Laurentian Bank Securities, in turn, has a “buy” rating, with a one-year price target of $24.

Laurentian analyst Mona Nazir expects Hydro One to report earnings per share of 32 cents when it reports first-quarter results later this month. That would be up four pennies from a year earlier, but two cents below the consensus of analysts.

“Management is anticipating mid-single-digit bottom-line growth, and we expected dividend growth to closely follow such,” Ms. Nazir said, citing the various issues, including compensation, which she deemed “fair.”

“This is critical as the messaging for the Hydro story has not changed following its [initial public offering] three years ago, despite macro/company-specific challenges.”

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with the Canadian dollar still stuck at about 78 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.3 per cent while the Shanghai composite gained 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up by about 5:45 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were down.

Market stabilizing

Toronto’s housing market continued to show signs of stabilizing in April, but sale prices remain significantly below the record levels hit last spring, The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports.

New sales data from the Toronto Real Estate Board shows the average home sold for $804,584 in the Greater Toronto Area in April, a 12-per-cent drop from April last year. April’s average sales price was 0.2 per cent below the average sales price in March this year, based on preliminary seasonally adjusted numbers.

The numbers suggest that recent policy changes – including tougher new mortgage qualification rules that took effect Jan. 1 – have not sent the housing market into steep decline as some analysts had feared, and the impact may already be moderating.

What to watch for today

Economists expect Statistics Canada’s monthly look at trade to show the deficit narrowed to somewhere between $2-billion and $2.3-billion in March from February’s $2.7-billion.

“Export growth will be led by agricultural products after transportation bottlenecks led to an unprecedented 17-per-cent decline in February, concentrated in grains,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economists said.

″[Canadian dollar] depreciation should also lend a hand, with the cumulative decline from the Q1 highs reaching 6.7 per cent by mid-March,” they added.

“However, energy products represent a downside risk on maintenance shutdowns that were pulled forward due to market conditions. On the other side of the ledger, imports should see a more modest increase after a 1.9-per-cent advance in February.”

The United States also reports its trade deficit, expected to show a narrower US$55.6-billion.

