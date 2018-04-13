A (Friday the 13th) view of disquiet: It’s worse today than in the Great Recession as markets face ‘age of turbulence’

Briefing highlights

Nervous Nellies, for good reason — Sal Guatieri, Bank of Montreal

To say today’s climate is uncertain wouldn’t just be stating the obvious, but understating it.

Understating by how much?

As Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri notes, policy uncertainty is higher today than it was even during the Great Recession.

This is, of course, key for markets, which don’t like uncertainty but have suffered a mighty bout of it in just a few short months.

Mr. Guatieri was referring in a research note to a measure that tracks economic policy uncertainty, globally and in select countries.

In Canada, the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index is based on the number of reports in five news groups that refer to uncertain, uncertainty, economic, economy and other words.

Here’s what the latest shows:

As Mr. Guatieri put it, we’re nervous Nellies, for good reason.

“If Canadian businesses are shy to invest these days, blame a rocky policy climate,” Mr. Guatieri said.

“Will NAFTA end? Is a global trade war brewing? How high will minimum wages go?”

And that’s just the short list.

“No wonder the news-based Policy Uncertainty Index just hit its second-highest level on record (a four-standard deviation event!),” Mr. Guatieri said.

“The highest was November, 2016, when Donald Trump became president.”

And note this: “The comparable U.S. measure is only moderately above its long-run norm. This means much of the uncertainty is made in Canada rather than in the White House.

Note, too, that Société Générale looked at the issue via a different measure to ask if we’re about to enter “a new age of turbulence.”

It looked at the correlation between the U.S. dollar and interest rates, which “has weakened, and may be breaking as we enter a period of turbulence.”

Not yet, though.

“It suggests that when the dollar decouples from U.S. rates, financial market turbulence isn’t far behind,” said Société Générale’s Kit Juckes, chief global foreign exchange strategist.

“So far, all we have are (geopolitical) straws in the wind,” he added, but after the “relative calm” of 2014-17 markets may be headed for a period of decoupling “that eventually leads to a higher volatility regime.”

A scene I’d love to see

Just imagine the possibilities if its rivals followed Second Cup into the marijuana business.

Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, but New York’s looking up.

“Stocks are mixed this morning, with traders cautious about being overly long going into the weekend,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“President Trump’s rhetoric in relation to Syria has dialed down, and this has removed some of the fear in the market, but as the situation is yet to be resolved investors aren’t particularly optimistic.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down by about 6:05 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar was above 79.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

The Canadian Real Estate Association’s March report won’t be pretty.

We’ve already seen reports from several local real estate boards, notably those in Toronto and Vancouver, so we already have a sense of what this morning’s national picture will look like where sales numbers are concerned.

This comes amid new mortgage qualification rules from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the commercial bank regulator, which added to measures from the Ontario and B.C. governments to cool the housing and debt markets.

Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, expects Friday’s report to show home sales across the country tumbled 17 per cent in March from a year earlier, or “a bit worse than the prior month.”

As The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland and Brent Jang report, Toronto and Vancouver readings have already highlighted hefty declines, though Toronto prices are stabilizing.

“The broader market continues to adjust to stricter mortgage regulations, with Toronto cooling sharply amid a 40-per-cent plunge in activity,” Mr. Reitzes said.

“While the same can be said of B.C., Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria and the surrounding regions also had to deal with an increased foreign-buyers tax that was introduced as part of the B.C. budget,” he added.

“There were steep declines in Calgary, Windsor and London, as well, while Ottawa was one of the few bright spots with sales up double digits (thank you, higher federal government spending).”

Mr. Reitzes also expects the report, the third of three on the housing sector this week, to show average prices down 5 per cent from a year earlier, but the MLS home price index, considered a better measure, up 6 per cent.

Don’t read too much into that last number because it would still mark the slowest pace in almost three years.

Also key today is the start of the U.S. bank earnings season, with Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. all reporting.

“The banking sector has been hit by falling trading revenue,” said CMC’s Mr. Madden, noting declines in earnings from fixed income, currencies and commodities.

“In the latest reporting season the major U.S banks had one-off tax bills in relation to the new tax laws in the U.S., and now that is out of the way, we could see reduced tax bills,” he added.

“The recent interest rate hike by the Fed should assist the banking sector, as a higher interest rate environment helps lenders.”

