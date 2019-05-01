A patient Fed will ignore an impatient Trump today

Briefing highlights
- Fed to stand pat, ignore Trump
- Many global exchanges closed
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar above 74.5 cents
- Loblaw raises dividend, profit slips
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Fed to stand pat
A patient Federal Reserve will ignore an impatient Donald Trump today, holding interest rates steady in the face of the U.S. president’s call for hefty cuts.
Mr. Trump called Tuesday for the U.S. central bank to cut its benchmark rate by a percentage point and add even more stimulus via other measures. The U.S. economy would shoot up “like a rocket” if the Fed cut rates by, say, one point alongside “some quantitative easing,” the president tweeted.
Mr. Trump has taken repeated shots at the Fed, calling for chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues to help juice the economy, something a president traditionally does not do to an independent central bank.
Of course, Mr. Trump is not a traditional president.
Regardless, Mr. Powell and other members of the federal open market committee, the central bank’s policy-setting group, won’t cut rates after their meeting today.
While markets expect no change, they will be closely watching the Fed’s language and what Mr. Powell has to say at a post-decision news conference. Investors are looking for signs of the Fed’s timeline since it adopted its patient approach and halted its rate-hiking cycle.
Some believe the central bank may yet cut rates, though others don’t see that in the cards.
Mr. Trump urged the rate cut even as the U.S. economy shows some resilience, with the economy expanding at an annual pace of 3.2 per cent in the first quarter.
“The president’s rationale for this call appears to be an inflation level that has fallen below the Fed’s target rate of 2 per cent,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“This presents a problem for Fed chair Jerome Powell as he tries to navigate an economy that continues to give mixed signals as to its overall health but still remains the best house in the neighbourhood when it comes to the underlying economic numbers,” he added.
“Quite simply, the data do not warrant a reduction in interest rates, however the continued resilience of the U.S. dollar could present a problem if it continues to rise at its current rate.”
Royal Bank of Canada’s Elsa Lignos also expects the Fed to stand pat and signal its “on-hold bias,” while citing some better recent indicators.
“We look for chair Powell to affirm this narrative in his press conference while stopping short of announcing the ‘all-clear,’” said Ms. Lignos, RBC’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London.
“In other words, while Powell will likely acknowledge the better data and easing financial conditions, it is unlikely that he will begin to build a case for shifting the Fed bias back to tightening,” she added.
“The stand-pat stance on rates should still dominate. Similarly, Powell is likely to be unconvinced of the need for the committee to cut rates any time soon.”
Many markets closed
Several major exchanges are closed today, but New York is poised to open higher.
London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 7:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was above 74.5 US cents.
“Fed day has arrived, as a busy week for financial markets reaches its mid-point, with the situation made more interesting by the lack of volume in key Japanese and European markets thanks to bank holidays,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“With the S&P 500 at a record high, and the Nasdaq not far behind, the message presented by Jerome Powell will be closely watched. Markets are convinced that the Fed has their back, but while caution rules at the U.S. central bank it might be difficult to say anything that will fire up the enthusiasm of equity investors.”
Loblaw raises dividend
From The Canadian Press: Loblaw Cos. Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend to 31.5 cents, up from 29.5 cents, as it posted a lower first-quarter profit. Profit attributable to common shareholders slipped to $198-million, or 53 cents a share, from $377-million or 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to $10.7-billion.
U.S. cites ‘productive’ talks
From Reuters: China and the United States held “productive” trade talks in Beijing on Wednesday and will continue discussions in Washington next week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, as the two try to end their trade war.
What to watch for today
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins have a second day of testimony today, this time to the Senate banking committee.
Also on tap are earnings reports from some notable companies, including Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Cameco Corp., Canfor Corp., Domtar Corp., Fortis Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Loblaw Cos., Manulife Financial Corp., Martinrea International Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Western Forest Products.
Required Reading
Ottawa to exempt some oil sands projects
The federal government will exempt non-mining oil sands projects from impact-assessment reviews as long as Alberta’s new, United Conservative Party government maintains the province’s legislated cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands, a source says. Shawn McCarthy and Justin Giovannetti report.
Transat talks spark Quebec fears
Montreal-based Transat A.T. Inc. is evaluating unsolicited takeover offers, raising fears in Quebec that the province could lose another corporate head office. Tim Kiladze and Nicolas Van Praet report.
Pay mortgage or invest?
Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick looks at whether you should pay off your mortgage or invest your money.
Zuckerberg outlines transformation
Facebook Inc. chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has laid out a vision for transforming the world’s largest social-media network into a platform centred on private messaging, U.S. correspondent Tamsin McMahon writes.