A tell-all housing heat map and global comparison Canadians must see

A couple of global reports shed new light on Canada’s housing market, and should be required reading, given the angst over our real estate.

This is certainly not to suggest that Canada hasn’t had – and arguably still has – a problem on that front. But it’s always good to put things in perspective, particularly now, as federal and provincial policy makers try to tame the housing and mortgage markets.

The first is from JPMorgan Chase and Co., which looks at chances of a 20-per-cent plunge in real home prices within five years, based on several measures, in percentage terms :

Probability of a 20% decline in real house prices within five years Predictor Canada Norway Sweden Australia New Zealand Price growth over last 5 years 13% 9% 15% 13% 16% Price growth over last 10 years 11% 9% 11% 10% 10% Price growth over last 20 years 15% 16% 19% 16% 15% Price/income change over 5 years 23% 11% 24% 21% 26% Price/income change over 10 years 18% 11% 16% 14% 15% Price/income change over 20 years 22% 17% 24% 21% 21% Price/rent change over 5 years 23% 12% 24% 19% 24% Price/rent change over 10 years 19% 11% 17% 11% 15% Price/rent change over 20 years 28% 19% 29% 21% 28% Household debt / GDP ratio 17% 17% 15% 20% 16% HH debt/GDP change over 5 years 11% 20% 10% 15% 9% HH debt/GDP change over 10 years 13% 15% 13% 10% 6% HH debt/GDP change over 20 years 14% 16% 15% 19% 14% Unweighted average 17% 14% 18% 16% 17% SOURCE: J.P. MORGAN

“In general, the models find that years-long runups in house prices and household debt make a housing correction more likely, but still far from inevitable,” said the authors of the report, Henry St. John, Jesse Edgerton, Raphael Brun-Aguerre and Silvana Dimino.

“For example, many countries saw large increases in prices and debt between the years 2000 and 2006, but only some of these countries – like the U.S., Spain and Ireland – experienced a subsequent correction,” they added.

“Others, like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden, saw housing markets continue rising with relatively little disruption.

This is of particular importance to Canada, where household debt levels are among the highest in the world, and where the B.C. and Ontario governments have moved to cool things down, as has the federal bank regulator, which recently brought in new mortgage qualification rules.

“These same markets still show the greatest signs of price vulnerability, though the historical data suggest that correction risks are not high in absolute terms,” JPMorgan said.

“On the basis of price growth, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia show the highest likelihood of a correction,” they warned.

“On price-to-income, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden still have the higher correction probabilities, while on price-to-rent, Canada also appears more susceptible.”

The second report is from Knight Frank, a global real estate consultancy that released its fourth-quarter global residential cities index this week.

KNIGHT FRANK GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL CITIES INDEX, Q4 2017 12-month per cent change and rank Below 0% 10 - 15 0 - 5 5 - 10 15 and over Vancouver (#4) 16% Toronto (#29) 9% Hamilton (#17) 11.3% Seattle (#12) 12.7% MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: KNIGHT FRANK KNIGHT FRANK GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL CITIES INDEX, Q4 2017 12-month per cent change and rank 10 - 15 Below 0% 5 - 10 0 - 5 15 and over Vancouver (#4) 16% Toronto (#29) 9% Hamilton (#17) 11.3% Seattle (#12) 12.7% MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: KNIGHT FRANK KNIGHT FRANK GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL CITIES INDEX, Q4 2017 12-month per cent change and rank Reykjavik (#3) 16.6% Berlin (#1) 20.5% Rotterdam (#9) 13.4% Hong Kong (#5) 14.8% Below 0% 0 - 5 5 - 10 10 - 15 15 and over Frankfurt(#10) 13.4% Hamburg (#7) 14.1% Vancouver (#4) 16% Toronto (#29) 9% Hamilton (#17) 11.3% Munich (#8) 13.8% Budapest (#6) 15.5% Seattle (#12) 12.7% Izmir (#2) 18.5% MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: KNIGHT FRANK

Several Canadian cities are on the Knight Frank list, though the questions surrounding domestic housing markets tend to focus on Toronto and Vancouver. And note this:

“Vancouver rebounded from 21st to fourth place this quarter as supply shortages reignited price growth,” said Kate Everett-Allen, partner in Knight Frank’s residential research team.

The 15-per-cent foreign buyer tax has influenced luxury prices more than the mainstream market, but with a raft of new cooling measures announced following February’s budget, the city may yet see its rate of growth soften.”

Oh, for the days before modern communication

Stocks falter

Global stock markets are sinking as the U.S. and Russia trade warnings over Syria.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each gaining 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 7:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down sharply.

“After the S&P 500 rallied 1.7 per cent yesterday on President Xi’s attempts to ease trade-war fears, U.S. equity futures are down more than half a per cent after President Trump warned Russia that missiles are headed to Syria, while the Russian ambassador said they would shoot down any U.S. missile attack,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri.

“So market concerns have shifted from a possible trade war between the world’s two largest economies to a potential real war between the two largest militaries.”

The Canadian dollar is still above 79 US cents.

What to watch for today

A big day for watchers of the Federal Reserve and interest rates.

First up is the U.S. government report on inflation, which economists expect to show no change on a monthly basis, but possibly a slighter higher pace of 2.4 per cent year over year.

Later in the day come the minutes of the last Fed meeting, when the U.S. central bank raised rates by one-quarter of a percentage point and its projections suggested at least two more increases this year.

Open this photo in gallery Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell Joshua Roberts/Reuters

“At the start of the year, there was a lot of chatter that the Fed could hike rates four times in 2018, and the minutes could provide a better insight into what the U.S. central bank might do in terms of future monetary policy,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Watch, too, as China releases inflation numbers. Chang Liu of Capital Economics expects those reports to show the annual rise in consumer prices creeping up to 3 per cent last month and the producer price index easing to 3.5 per cent.

