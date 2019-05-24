A troubling trend among Canadian seniors: Mortgage delinquency rates are rising

Briefing highlights
Seniors struggling
The numbers are small. It’s how they’re growing that’s worrisome.
Canadian seniors, who are supposed to be enjoying those so-called golden years, are struggling with mortgage delinquencies like no other age group.
Mortgage delinquency rates among those 65 and up have been climbing, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
“They have also been the highest amongst all age groups since late 2015, suggesting that there is a share of consumers over 65 with a mortgage loan that may be more financially strained and vulnerable,” the agency said in its report on credit trends in the fourth quarter of last year.
“This could lead to potential situations are they could be less able to meet their payment obligations on time, for example, in case of life events affecting their income,” it added.
“That being said, mortgage delinquency rates remained relatively low for all age groups.”
Required Reading
CMHC backs stress test
Canada’s mortgage stress test must be maintained because it is helping prevent a potential financial crisis from a ‘debt-fuelled real estate boom,’ CMHC chief Evan Siddall says in a letter to the Commons finance committee. Real estate writer Janet McFarland reports.
Investment banks to lose millions
A syndicate of investment banks is expected to lose tens of millions of dollars after repricing a secondary offering of Corus Entertainment shares due to lower-than-expected demand. Alexandra Posadzki, Tim Kiladze and Andrew Willis report.
Profiting from analysts
Here, writes investment reporter Tim Shufelt, is a way to actually profit from using analyst recommendations.