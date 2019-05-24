 Skip to main content

Business Briefing A troubling trend among Canadian seniors: Mortgage delinquency rates are rising

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

A troubling trend among Canadian seniors: Mortgage delinquency rates are rising

Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Briefing highlights

  • Seniors struggling with delinquencies
  • Required Reading

Seniors struggling

The numbers are small. It’s how they’re growing that’s worrisome.

Canadian seniors, who are supposed to be enjoying those so-called golden years, are struggling with mortgage delinquencies like no other age group.

Mortgage delinquency rates among those 65 and up have been climbing, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have also been the highest amongst all age groups since late 2015, suggesting that there is a share of consumers over 65 with a mortgage loan that may be more financially strained and vulnerable,” the agency said in its report on credit trends in the fourth quarter of last year.

“This could lead to potential situations are they could be less able to meet their payment obligations on time, for example, in case of life events affecting their income,” it added.

Open this photo in gallery

Source: CMHC

“That being said, mortgage delinquency rates remained relatively low for all age groups.”

Read more

Required Reading

CMHC backs stress test

Canada’s mortgage stress test must be maintained because it is helping prevent a potential financial crisis from a ‘debt-fuelled real estate boom,’ CMHC chief Evan Siddall says in a letter to the Commons finance committee. Real estate writer Janet McFarland reports.

Investment banks to lose millions

A syndicate of investment banks is expected to lose tens of millions of dollars after repricing a secondary offering of Corus Entertainment shares due to lower-than-expected demand. Alexandra Posadzki, Tim Kiladze and Andrew Willis report.

Story continues below advertisement

Profiting from analysts

Here, writes investment reporter Tim Shufelt, is a way to actually profit from using analyst recommendations.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter