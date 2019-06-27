 Skip to main content

Affordability improves but home ownership still 'impossible obstacle' in Toronto, Vancouver, RBC warns

Morning Business Briefing

Affordability improves but home ownership still ‘impossible obstacle’ in Toronto, Vancouver, RBC warns

Michael Babad
Affordability improves

Affordability may be improving but home ownership in Toronto and Vancouver is still an “impossible obstacle” for most potential buyers, Royal Bank of Canada warns.

Indeed, “affordability is still dreadful in Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria,” RBC senior economist Robert Hogue said in a study being released today.

“Minor signs of strain are apparent in Montreal and Ottawa, but conditions are normal in all other markets we track.”

RBC’s affordability measure improved in the first three months of the year for the second straight quarter as prices eased modestly in Western and parts of Atlantic Canada, and incomes rose.

This, of course, is what B.C., Ontario and federal policy makers had aimed for with tax and other measures, notably mortgage-qualification stress tests, designed to cool frothy markets and head off severe debt troubles.

Be that as it may, Vancouver and Toronto are still out of reach.

“Only one in eight families earns the income necessary to manage ownership costs in the Vancouver area, and one in five families in both the Toronto area and Victoria,” Mr. Hogue said.

In Vancouver, Mr. Hogue’s measure shows, homeowners need 82 per cent of their income to cover their costs. In Toronto, that’s 66 per cent.

It’s much lower elsewhere: 39.7 for Calgary, 34.3 for Edmonton, 41.1 for Ottawa and 44.3 for Montreal. Nationally, it’s 51.4 per cent.

When you strip out Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, the dream of owning a home is still “alive” in most markets, Mr. Hogue said.

And he projected it would get better, still.

“We see more room for ownership costs to fall in the near term,” he said.

“Interest rates are no longer set to rise and property values are still under downward pressure in Western Canada.”

Stocks rise

Global stocks are climbing so far as investors look toward a weekend meeting of the U.S. and Chinese leaders.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“Widespread gains in Asian markets took hold overnight ahead of a somewhat contentious G20 meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump,” IG analysts said in their morning note.

“That summit begins tomorrow, and while there is a chance of a breakthrough, there is also a very good chance that we see further tariffs after talks fail. Thus volatility is likely given those two wildly different possible outcomes.”

The Canadian dollar was above 76 US cents.

Required Reading

Ottawa seeks police probe

Ottawa has called in police to investigate a falsified export certificate after China banned imports of Canadian meat over the discovery of a banned substance in frozen pork. Ann Hui and Nathan VanderKlippe report.

Scotiabank sells units

Bank of Nova Scotia is unloading its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at a loss as the bank continues to shrink its sprawling global footprint, Tim Kiladze writes.

Little comfort for investors

If investors are concerned about Bombardier Inc.’s high level of debt, David Berman writes, they won’t take much comfort from the company’s deal to sell its money-losing regional jet program: Bombardier’s balance sheet will improve only by a smidgen, and at a time when economic clouds are gathering.

