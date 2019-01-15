An already feeble Canadian dollar will be ‘weaker for longer,’ big U.S. bank says

Briefing highlights

Loonie ‘weaker for longer’

Global markets largely on the rise

China tax-cut plan buoys investors

New York poised for stronger open

What to expect in housing report

Brexit in the spotlight

What else to watch for today

Three-and-a-half-penny Opera

A major American bank is "bearishly revising" its outlook for the Canadian dollar, largely because of what it expects will be a bumpier road to signing off on the proposed new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

JPMorgan Chase now expects the loonie will be “weaker for longer” as U.S. political developments hang up approval for the pact meant to replace the North American free-trade agreement.

“One key reason for our downgraded CAD outlook is a notably pessimistic reassessment of NAFTA/USMCA ratification risks, which we now believe will prove a lot bumpier than most market participants realize,” Daniel Hui, JPMorgan global foreign exchange strategist, and his colleague Patrick Locke said in their new forecast, referring to the currency by its symbol.

"U.S. politics is currently dominated by the partial shutdown of the federal government; the governing relationship between the Democrats (now the majority within the House of Representatives) and the Republicans is clearly off to a poor start."

Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke now project the loonie will sink to about 74 US cents by mid-2019, before probably regaining some ground to close out the year at 77.5 US cents.

That is, obviously, a 3.5-penny difference, the depths coming at the height of the June-August vacation season, when many Canadians travel to the U.S. Of course, a weaker-for-longer loonie would also be a longer boon for Canadian exporters.

There are other reasons for a soft currency, among them low oil prices and a less aggressive Bank of Canada. Economists now see the central bank raising its benchmark only twice this year, maintaining a loonie-friendly gap between Canadian and U.S. rates.

JPMorgan still expects the new trade deal will pass this year. It’s getting to that point that could weigh on the currency.

"We note there are a number of avenues for Democrats to delay the ratification process, which could lead directly to President Trump initiating withdrawal from NAFTA ... as a tactic to force the passage of the USMCA through Congress," Mr. Hui and Mr. Locke said.

“Such a scenario, which would trigger a six-month countdown before the actual withdrawal, would create a great degree of uncertainty for industry and financial markets that presents significant risk for exposed assets and markets like USD/CAD,” they added.

“We ultimately believe there is a 70-per-cent chance of passing the USMCA this year, but the most likely path (50 per cent) to that outcome is via contentious delays and ultimately withdrawal brinksmanship, the turbulence of which markets are not yet fully prepared for.”

Stocks climb

Global markets are largely on the rise as China plans tax-cutting stimulus.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 7 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“European stocks have started the day off in positive fashion, taking the lead from their Asian counterparts in the wake of a Chinese announcement that they will begin to implement a raft of measures aimed at stimulating their economy,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Yesterday’s decline in trade and foreign direct investment certainly shook some investors, yet with the Chinese government laying out plans to reduce the burden on firms through tax rebates and the reduction of VAT, we have seen markets react with optimism over the economic boost such a move could provide.”

The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.

What to expect in housing report

Bank of Montreal expects today’s report on home sales to be “ugly,” with December closing out a year of turmoil in Canada’s housing markets.

BMO projects the Canadian Real Estate Association report to show sales tumbled 16 per cent in December from a year earlier, with average prices down 4 per cent.

The MLS home price index, which is considered a better reading, is expected to show a rise of 2 per cent.

Remember, the December sales measure is being compared with a year-earlier period that saw Canadians scrambling to buy a home before the federal bank regulator’s new mortgage-qualification rules came into effect at the beginning of 2018.

"December home sales are going to look ugly compared to a year ago, as buyers rushed to beat new mortgage rules in the late stages of 2017," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

Mr. Reitzes, who has already seen several local real estate board reports, also expects to see that sales fell about 11 per cent in 2018 as a whole, which would be the worst showing in a decade.

"Unfortunately, 2019 isn't likely to see much of a bounce, though sales should be generally steady instead of the sharp pullback seen last year," Mr. Reitzes said.

"Indeed, the big declines in the year-over-year pace of sales should largely reverse by the end of [the first quarter]," he added.

"Despite the expected chunky year-over-year decline in December, sales still look to be up decently on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior month."

Brexit in spotlight

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes her Brexit deal to Parliament today for a vote she’s expected to lose.

“The vote was postponed last month to buy the PM some time to convince lawmakers to back the deal she made with the EU, but I don’t think the result will be any different,” said BMO senior economist Jennifer Lee.

"The majority won’t pass the deal as is, but it will be interesting to see how wide the margin will be," she added.

Watch the pound and the impact of the currency’s fortunes on British stocks.

"Although recent Brexit developments have led us to abandon our central view that PM May’s deal will be ratified, when we weigh up the possible Brexit outcomes we still think that there is more upside than downside risk for sterling," said Liam Peach of Capital Economics.

"Sterling’s recent resilience following a number of defeats over Brexit in Parliament for the government suggests that a lot of bad news has already been discounted. Arguably, the only uncertainty over Tuesday’s parliamentary vote on May’s Brexit deal is the size of the government's defeat."

Over the longer term, Mr. Peach said, “we think that investors will rediscover their appetite for risk in 2020 and that, over the course of the next two years as a whole, sterling will still be driven up by tighter-than-expected monetary policy and stronger-than-expected growth in the U.K.”

What else to watch for today

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gives his annual report to the European Parliament, while JPMorgan and Wells Fargo report quarterly results.

