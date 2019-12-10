And in last place for prime real estate in 2020 (with bargains) … Vancouver

Briefing highlights
- Vancouver ranked last
- Global markets sinking so far
- New York set for weaker open
- Canadian dollar at about 75.5 cents
- Inflation speeds up in China
- WTO loses power
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Vancouver ranked last
Vancouver is ranked dead last in a new look at luxury property markets for 2020 as prices are forecast to decline 5 per cent.
It’s still an “improving scenario,” however, according to real estate consulting group Knight Frank.
Knight Frank’s 2020 forecast, for the top 5 per cent of a market, looks like this:
“Despite sitting at the bottom of our rankings for 2020, Vancouver’s 5-per-cent decline in prime prices reflects an improving scenario,” Knight Frank said.
“Prime prices have been falling at a rate of 15 per cent per annum but shrinking inventories, along with a gradual adjustment to property market regulations, are seeing a slow recovery in buyer sentiment.”
International demand for such Vancouver properties is expected to stay “weak” next year, added Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen, “but amongst domestic prime buyers there is a gradual improvement in sentiment, with some looking to capitalize on a 10-per-cent to 20-per-cent discount on prime prices compared to the market peak in Q3 2016.”
Read more
- Rob Carrick: Exactly how does our shaky economy rate smoking hot housing markets in some cities?
- Rachelle Younglai: Housing sales surge in Toronto, Vancouver as confidence returns to market
- Oliver Moore: Toronto Mayor John Tory wants a tax hike on homeowners to raise billions for transit and affordable housing
- We must keep a keen eye on rising Ontario home prices
- Home prices to spike next year, but not like the bad old days (or good old days if you were selling)
- Canada oh-so-close to sellers’ market in housing again. Here’s how your city ranks
- Matt Lundy: Homes in Canada are getting more affordable, but it isn’t likely to last
- Carolyn Ireland: Torontonians in search of affordability head west
- Who’s buying $5-million-plus homes in Toronto? More than 100 people so far this year
- Canadian housing markets: What’s flashing green, yellow and red (the colour you care about)
- ‘The housing sector is clearly on the rebound’: What Bank of Canada expects in next two years
- Rita Trichur: Frothy housing markets are creating a powder keg for new Liberal minority to defuse
- Yes, you may be able to afford a new home in Toronto. No, you can’t have a backyard
- Pace of mortgage credit speeds up amid ‘fear of a return to bubble-like conditions’
Stocks sink
Global markets are largely flashing red so far, with New York poised for a weaker open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1.1 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.
“Stocks had a distinct lack of direction overnight, with indices failing to really gain any traction in any direction,” IG said in its morning markets note.
“With most markets trading marginally lower, we are starting to see some worries creep in over the impending tariffs that the U.S. will place upon Chinese imports by Sunday 15 December in the event that no breakthrough is made.”
Read more
Inflation speeds up in China
Inflation is speeding up in China as its economy “continues to struggle.”
Consumer prices shot up 4.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, largely because of higher pork prices.
“The latest data from China appears to show an economy that continues to struggle despite a pickup in recent [purchasing managers index] data,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“The latest inflation numbers showed that a 110-per-cent rise in pork prices continued to exert upwards pressure on headline [consumer price index] while factory gate prices have continued to remain under pressure, indicating a lack of internal demand, with a fall of 1.4 per cent.”
Ticker
WTO loses power
From Reuters: U.S. disruption of the global economic order reaches a major milestone on Tuesday as the World Trade Organization loses its ability to intervene in trade wars, threatening the future of the Geneva-based body. Two years after starting to block appointments, the United States will finally paralyze the WTO’s Appellate Body, which acts as the supreme court for international trade, as two of three members exit and leave it unable to issue rulings. Major trade disputes, including the U.S. conflict with China and metal tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, will not be resolved by the global trade arbiter. Critics say this means a return to a post-war period of inconsistent settlements, problems the WTO’s creation in 1995 was designed to fix.
French strikes escalate
From The Associated Press: French airport workers, teachers and others joined nationwide strikes Tuesday as unions cranked up pressure on the government to scrap changes to the national retirement system. Police ordered shops and restaurants closed across a swath of Paris, fearing violence on the fringes of what government opponents hope is another mass march in the afternoon. At least 800,000 people turned out for demonstrations around France when the strike movement kicked off last Thursday. Protests were also planned Tuesday in other cities, as the strike pushes on into a sixth straight day.
German investor mood improves
From Reuters: The mood among German investors improved far more than forecast in December, a survey showed, with an unexpected rise in October exports boosting hopes for an upturn in Europe’s biggest economy. The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors increased to 10.7 from -2.1 in November. Economists had expected a rise to 0.0. A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions rose to -19.9 from -24.7 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -22.3. ZEW President Achim Wambach said the rise in sentiment “rests on the hope that German exports and private consumption will develop better than previously thought.”
Deutsche says hitting targets more ambitious
From Reuters: Deutsche Bank said that reaching its 2022 return on equity target of 8 per cent has become more ambitious due to headwinds such as low interest rates in the euro area. For its core bank, which excludes its internal bad bank, Deutsche Bank set a post-tax return on tangible equity target of above 9 per cent in 2022. It said that it expected low interest rates to primarily impact the private bank and corporate bank division in the mid-term, although revenue growth from the investment bank should partially offset this. In a statement ahead of an investor day, the bank also said that asset reduction in the capital release unit was running ahead of plan.
What analysts are saying today
“A phase one [U.S.-China trade] deal looks even less likely as U.S. trade negotiators focus on USMCA. Lighthizer is due to fly to Mexico today for final discussions. Trump says ‘a lot of strides’ have been made on USMCA and sources suggest the House could vote on approving it by Dec. 18 … [Mexico’s peso] likes the news, with [the U.S. dollar versus the peso] grinding down 2 per cent since its late November high. [The Canadian dollar] is little changed which we think is consistent with U.S.-China trade uncertainty mattering more for Canada right now. As far as USMCA goes, the assumption is NAFTA will stay in place until USMCA is ready to replace it, so USMCA ratification doesn’t fundamentally change all that much.” Elsa Lignos, global head of foreign exchange strategy, Royal Bank of Canada
“Global event risk for the remainder of the week is a disincentive to take big risks right now. There are four trading days left for some announcement on the new U.S. tariffs to be imposed on China. It looks like if the U.S. president had to make the decision on new tariffs right now, he would implement them. For that to change before Dec. 15, according to Trump, there needs to be ‘movement’ from China.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
“With the 15 December [tariff] deadline now just five days away, the relative quiet from the White House signals a growing likeliness that the trade war drags stocks lower yet again. While many believe that we will see that deadline delayed, the default option remains another ramp-up in tariffs, and thus markets had to take it into account soon enough.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst, IG
“In the first few years of Paul Volcker’s term as Fed chairman, 10-year Treasury yield rose from 9 per cent to 16 per cent, and the dollar gained 50 per cent in real trade-weighted trends to a level far stronger than it is today. Inflation was defeated, the principle of central bank independence had been fiercely defended and the boom-bust cycles of the past were over. Perhaps most important of all, in his eight years in charge, U.S. real GDP growth averaged a respectable 3.5 per cent. Not bad. Not bad at all!” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
Read more
- Adrian Morrow: Trump administration, Democrats close to agreeing deal on USMCA trade pact
- Former Federal Reserve chair Paul Volcker dies at 92
Required Reading
VW to plead guilty
Volkswagen AG intends to plead guilty to charges laid under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, after a four-year federal investigation into a diesel emissions scandal that has already cost the auto maker tens of billions of dollars in other jurisdictions. Kathryn Blaze Baum reports.
Bet could backfire
The German car industry’s costly bet on electric cars could backfire as cities fight cars of any description, Eric Reguly argues.
HBC directors fire back
Hudson’s Bay Co.'s independent directors shot back at an influential proxy advisory firm on Monday, saying its recommendation that shareholders reject a $1.1-billion privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman is based on flawed assumptions about a previously unpublicized agreement. Jeffrey Jones reports.