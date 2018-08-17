 Skip to main content

Are tariffs affecting Canadian consumer prices? We’ll find out today

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

Are tariffs affecting Canadian consumer prices? We’ll find out today

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
For Subscribers

Briefing highlights

  • What to expect in inflation report
  • Global markets mixed so far
  • New York futures down slightly
  • Canadian dollar at 76 cents
  • A Canada Revenue scene I’d love to see

‘Wild card’

Economists don’t expect much from today’s inflation report, but are nonetheless watching for any impact on consumer prices from Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American imports.

Observers generally expect Statistics Canada to report this morning that consumer prices rose by a slim 0.1 per cent in July from June, with annual inflation holding at 2.5 per cent - its fastest pace in six years - or possibly ticking up to 2.6 per cent.

The impact on the consumer price index would primarily come from higher gas pump prices.

Story continues below advertisement

But “there’s also the wild card of Canada’s tariffs on about $16-billion of U.S. products, which may have pushed prices slightly higher,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“That could be worth about 0.1 of a percentage on CPI at most, as consumers won’t be forced to absorb all of the increase in prices.”

Ottawa slapped retaliatory tariffs on a range of American imports at the beginning of July, responding to the Trump administration’s levies on steel and aluminum.

But if there’s any burden on Canadian consumers, it would be marginal at best.

Those higher costs are eaten up along the supply chains of products, notably in the retail sector, Mr. Reitzes explained in an interview, and become “diluted” as they spread over a period months.

On top of that are the “meaningful competition” and pressure among retailers to keep prices down.

Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets expects the annual July rate to come in at 2.6 per cent, noting that energy prices seem to be about 14 per cent higher in the last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Similarly, following a month in which food prices showed a surprisingly large increase, grocery stores have been signaling that higher prices should be expected moving forward, with some of that being blamed on the retaliatory tariffs Canada implemented on July 1,” he said.

Read more
  • What Canadians will pay more for in a tariff war

A scene I’d love to see

Fine, I’ll just keep it then

Photo illustration

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and not doing much of anything.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5:30 a.m. ET, the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.2 per cent, and Germany’s DAX was down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures pointed down, though were little changed.

“In Asia, optimism about the prospect of a Chinese delegation heading to Washington next week to hold talks about trade talks has helped calm markets and boost sentiment, though that hasn't stretched as far as the yuan, which is a little weaker again this morning after yesterday's rally, perhaps in part because while most Asian equity indices higher, the good cheer hasn't stretched as far as the Shanghai Composite, down again today and down almost 20 per cent in 2018,” said Kit Juckes, chief global foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar is sitting at just about 76 US cents.

More news
Streetwise
Insight
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.