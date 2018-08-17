Are tariffs affecting Canadian consumer prices? We’ll find out today

Briefing highlights

Economists don’t expect much from today’s inflation report, but are nonetheless watching for any impact on consumer prices from Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American imports.

Observers generally expect Statistics Canada to report this morning that consumer prices rose by a slim 0.1 per cent in July from June, with annual inflation holding at 2.5 per cent - its fastest pace in six years - or possibly ticking up to 2.6 per cent.

The impact on the consumer price index would primarily come from higher gas pump prices.

But “there’s also the wild card of Canada’s tariffs on about $16-billion of U.S. products, which may have pushed prices slightly higher,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.

“That could be worth about 0.1 of a percentage on CPI at most, as consumers won’t be forced to absorb all of the increase in prices.”

Ottawa slapped retaliatory tariffs on a range of American imports at the beginning of July, responding to the Trump administration’s levies on steel and aluminum.

But if there’s any burden on Canadian consumers, it would be marginal at best.

Those higher costs are eaten up along the supply chains of products, notably in the retail sector, Mr. Reitzes explained in an interview, and become “diluted” as they spread over a period months.

On top of that are the “meaningful competition” and pressure among retailers to keep prices down.

Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets expects the annual July rate to come in at 2.6 per cent, noting that energy prices seem to be about 14 per cent higher in the last year.

“Similarly, following a month in which food prices showed a surprisingly large increase, grocery stores have been signaling that higher prices should be expected moving forward, with some of that being blamed on the retaliatory tariffs Canada implemented on July 1,” he said.

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and not doing much of anything.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5:30 a.m. ET, the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.2 per cent, and Germany’s DAX was down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures pointed down, though were little changed.

“In Asia, optimism about the prospect of a Chinese delegation heading to Washington next week to hold talks about trade talks has helped calm markets and boost sentiment, though that hasn't stretched as far as the yuan, which is a little weaker again this morning after yesterday's rally, perhaps in part because while most Asian equity indices higher, the good cheer hasn't stretched as far as the Shanghai Composite, down again today and down almost 20 per cent in 2018,” said Kit Juckes, chief global foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale.

The Canadian dollar is sitting at just about 76 US cents.

