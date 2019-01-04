Arrested wealth, steeper rates, unaffordable housing: How we’ll be pinched in 2019

Briefing highlights

Expect some belt-tightening in the years ahead — Royal Bank of Canada

RBC sees some good things ahead for our economy. But for many Canadians, not so much.

Arrested wealth, steeper interest rates and unaffordable housing will pinch us this year, RBC’s economics department warns in a new 2019 outlook.

There’s a lot in the report that signals optimism, for the oil patch, business conditions and wage growth, for example. And a soft landing for the housing market. But personal finances will be an issue.

To start with, the “golden decade of household wealth creation is losing its lustre,” RBC said.

Canadians basked in the glow of cheap crisis-era borrowing costs, but that’s changing. The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark rate five times since mid-2017, and RBC and others forecast two more increases this year.

“Declining interest rates over the past decade didn’t just make the cost of borrowing cheaper for households,” RBC’s economists said.

“They also had a hand in pumping up asset values and household wealth in Canada,” they added.

“While it wasn’t shared by everybody – far from it – net worth per household soared by 56 per cent over that period, which represented an average gain of a little more than $20,000 per year per household in today’s dollars.”

The sharp rise in home prices was a major part of that, as homeowner equity climbed an average of $7,800 a year. Tack on an average $12,200 a year from the “significant growth” in financial assets, such as stocks.

But “with interest rates now climbing, expect dynamics to change for both sides of households’ balance sheets, not just liabilities,” RBC said. “On the asset side, we see more limited growth prospects in real estate holdings.”

The bank projected “largely flat” home prices over the near term, with a declining pace of home ownership amid high costs.

“So after a strong decade-long run of aggregate household wealth growth in Canada, we may be facing a slower rate of appreciation over the next little while. If this is the case, much will rest on (so-far meagre) income gains to ease the impact.”

Then there’s the effect of the rate increases themselves, which RBC expects to cost the average household $1,000 more this year to service principal and interest.

“That would represent a 7.6-per-cent jump from 2018 – a tough pill to swallow for many,” the RBC economists said.

But offsetting that will be a projected $2,300 rise in average disposable income before debt-servicing, which, when you do the math, means $1,300 more per household.

“A nice cushion like this will keep a majority of households out of trouble,” RBC said.

“The question, though, is whether it will be enough to cover the rise in the cost of other goods and services. For many Canadians, it probably won’t. Expect some belt-tightening in the year ahead.”

As for housing affordability, RBC said it expects more trouble.

“The bar to home ownership is higher than ever in Vancouver and Toronto, where a typical household would need to spend a record 88 per cent and 76 per cent of its income, respectively, to pay the mortgage, property taxes and utilities for a home purchased today,” its economists said.

“The bar will get even higher in 2019, as the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates. Add in tougher mortgage stress-test rules and some first-time buyers will be looking at a very high hurdle.”

Pity the loonie

Pity the poor Canadian dollar, which lost out against many of the world’s currencies, Matt Lundy writes.

Home sales slide in 2018

Final numbers from the Toronto Real Estate Board today show home sales tumbled 16.1 per cent in 2018 from a year earlier.

New listings slipped 12.7 per cent, with average prices sliding 4.3 per cent to $787,300.

“After spiking in 2017, new listings receded markedly in 2018,” said the group’s director of market analysis, Jason Mercer.

“In many neighbourhoods, despite fewer sales from a historic perspective, some buyers still struggled to find a home meeting their needs,” he added.

“The result was a resumption of a moderate year-over-pace of home price growth in the second half of the year.”

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report is traditionally volatile, and thus hard to project, and economists expect to see anything from a loss of 10,000 positions to a gain of 5,000 in December.

That would follow November’s whopping gains of 94,000.

Economists also expect to see the jobless rate inching up to 5.7 per cent from 5.6 in November.

“The Canadian economy is hardly in a position to consistently show further meaningful job gains,” said Laurentian Bank Securities economist Dominique Lapointe.

The widely-watched U.S. employment report will be released at the same time this morning, and economists project gains of about 180,000 jobs, with unemployment holding at 3.7 per cent or possibly dipping.

