B.C. home prices won’t hit bottom until 2020, TD says

TD sees B.C. bottom next year
Home prices in British Columbia aren’t expected to hit bottom until next year, Toronto-Dominion Bank says.
On Monday we reported that economists are seeing positive signs in housing markets across the country, notably in B.C., where Vancouver and Victoria scored an impressive gain in sales in May from April.
Of course, that’s only one month, and, as The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang reports, the Vancouver area was hit hard by a combination of provincial measures, aimed at hosing down house prices, and new federal mortgage-qualification stress tests meant to head off any big trouble on the credit side.
As Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter noted, price recovery in housing markets lags a sales rebound.
So with that in mind, and sales activity still uncertain after a strong month, here’s what TD chief economist Beata Caranci and a team of observers at the bank said in a much broader forecast for provincial economies:
“B.C.’s economy and job market are still expected to advance this year despite a deep slowdown in housing activity,” they said.
“We look for stabilization in home sales during the second half of 2019, with prices likely to reach a bottom during 2020,” they added.
“Continued solid prospects for non-residential investment should provide some offset to weakness on the residential side.”
Of course, any decline in prices would be a welcome relief for many in the Vancouver area, where costs are still out of sight despite the slump.
Housing aside, by the way, TD projected B.C.’s economy will expand 1.5 per cent this year, and 2 per cent next.
Stocks on rise
Global markets are generally on the rise, with only Japan turning in a losing performance so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.6 and 1 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was at about 74.5 US cents.
“Middle East instability and trade war concerns seem to be taking a back foot for now, as markets look to tomorrow's [Federal Reserve] meeting as a key driver of sentiment going forward,” IG analysts said in their morning markets note.
TMX to reportedly get green light
The Trudeau government is poised to approve the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline as early as this week, Reuters reports.
Ottawa purchased the project from Kinder Morgan Canada for $4.5-billion last year amid severe troubles in the oil patch and difficulties moving crude from Alberta.
- Ottawa expected to approve hotly-debated Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Trudeau unlikely to benefit
- Tim Shufelt: What a go-ahead on Trans Mountain will mean for long-suffering TSX energy investors
What to watch for today
CIBC World Markets expects Statistics Canada to report that shipments among the country’s manufacturers rose 0.5 per cent in April from March.
“Much like retail sales, factory shipments won’t likely repeat the robust reading seen in March, but should, nevertheless, post a respectable showing,” said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
“Both Canadian auto production and manufactured exports were higher again in April, providing further evidence that the slowdown in Q4 is in the rearview mirror,” he added.
GMP no surprise
Tim Kiladze looks at why the sale of GMP’s capital markets arm to Stifel Financial Corp. should surprise absolutely no one.
Industry skeptical
Mortgage-industry officials say the government’s First-Time Home Buyer program is likely to fall far short of its goal of making real estate more affordable to many new buyers, Bill Curry and Janet McFarland report.
Brewers worried
Independent craft brewers in Ontario are worried reforms allowing beer in convenience stores could spell trouble for their businesses, Tara Deschamps writes. Without a minimum percentage of shelf space mandated for their products, they worry multinational beer giants may swallow up most – if not all – convenience-store space dedicated to alcohol.