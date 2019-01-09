BMO slices 1,000 points from its Toronto stock market forecast

Briefing highlights

From today’s Globe and Mail

1,000 points

Bank of Montreal’s chief investment strategist has sliced 1,000 points from his 2019 forecast for the Toronto stock market.

Brian Belski still expects the S&P/TSX Composite Index to surge to a fresh high this year, just not as high as he originally projected.

“Ultimately, we believe barring a broad global recession (which we do not expect by the way), there’s a very good chance that Canadian stocks are already priced for a significant economic and earnings deceleration,” Mr. Belski said in Tuesday’s outlook.

“However, we cannot ignore the precipitous drop in stocks that transpired in 4Q18 – one that we clearly believe was fueled more by speculation, rhetoric, innuendo and fear relative to fundamentals (even in Canada),” he added.

“As such, we are tweaking our 2019 yearend S&P/TSX index price target to 17,000 – which, oh, by the way, is still a new price high for the TSX. Nevertheless, we believe our projection provides Canadian stocks to under promise and over deliver, especially considering the relative earnings growth and valuation proposal that the TSX represents.”

That new call of 17,000 may be down from Mr. Belski’s earlier 18,000, but would still mean a gain of about 16 per cent from where the index currently stands and almost 19 per cent from the end of last year.

And “although earnings growth is likely to slow from current double-digit rates, it is still expected to remain positive by most analysts,” Mr. Belski said.

The TSX lost 11.6 per cent in 2018, marking its worst year since 2008, and we all remember what was happening then.

Mr. Belski also provided something of a history lesson for those who may be fretting about what could happen this year amid the wild swings we’ve seen of late.

Since 1956, the TSX has returned an average annual 12.3 per cent in years following a 10-per-cent decline. That’s above the overall average of 6.6 per cent.

And when the decline is “driven by a multiple contraction,” the following year saw a 16-per-cent rise.

“Twenty-seven per cent of these years saw an over 20-per-cent return the following year, and over 90 per cent of the time the subsequent annual return was positive,” Mr. Belski said, adding that, since 1956, 2002 stood out as the only year of negative returns after a drop of 10 per cent.

History.com tells us that, exactly 525 years ago today, Christopher Columbus saw three manatees off the Dominican Republic and thought they were mermaids. Obviously, they were “not half as beautiful as they are painted.”

Which brings us back to Mr. Belski’s view of what may be driving some investors.

As in, if you think a manatee is a mermaid, maybe it is a good time to get out of the market.

Stocks climb

Global markets are flashing green across the board with the apparent easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.9 and 1.1 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“Stock markets have rallied after the U.S. and China concluded their trade talks, and the meeting is said to have ended on a positive note,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“We await further details from both sides, but it sounds like the meeting went well, and it has boosted investor confidence. Some structural issues remain, and will need to be addressed at a later date, but for the time being, dealers are upbeat.”

The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 U.S. cents.

Watch the loonie

Watch the loonie closely after the Bank of Canada speaks this morning.

The central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 1.75 per cent when it releases its decision and accompanying monetary policy report.

Governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues are also expected to sound a note of caution and cut their economic forecast.

Open this photo in gallery Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and governor Stephen Poloz Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Investors, already expecting something downbeat, will be listening closely for nods and winks. Remember, economists expect just two more interest-rate hikes this year amid a souring global economy and uncertainty surrounding oil prices, and some investors see none.

“We’re anticipating that growth and inflation forecasts will be downgraded slightly for this year, thanks to the move lower in energy prices,” said Bipan Rai, North America head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“The market already expects that, so the real news will come with the tone inherent in the statement and how the market interprets that,” he added.

“The rates market has already moved aggressively to price out BoC rate hikes for this year – so even a neutral sounding statement may catch the market off-guard and see the [Canadian dollar] rally.”

The Bank of Canada wants to get its key overnight rate to a neutral level between 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.

“Confidently holding to this idea of raising rates to a neutral stance only makes sense as long as concerns relative to the U.S.-China trade dispute eventually dissipate, and that worries about a global recession do not materialize,” said Laurentian Bank Securities chief economist Sébastien Lavoie.

“For now, it would seem preferable for the BoC to err on the side of caution by showing greater flexibility relative to the timing and magnitude of future hikes,” he added.

“In this context, markets are thus appropriately fully expecting that the overnight rate target will remain 1.75 per cent on Wednesday. Yet, there is a possibility, in our view, that the [monetary policy report], the tone of the statement and the press conference that will follow might be more dovish than expected.”

What else to watch for today

Besides the central bank decision and monetary policy report, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases its reading of housing starts, which economists believe fell about 2.8 per cent to an annual rate of 210,000, or possibly less.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, for example, expects to see an annual pace of 205,000, which would put the full 2018 number at about 213,000.

That latter figure would trail 2017's 220,000 but, notably, "our forecast is consistent with only 55,000 single-unit starts in urban areas, which is only slightly above the worst year on record from 1982," TD said.

The Fed also releases the minutes of its last meeting.

On the corporate front, watch for quarterly results from Constellation Brands Inc.

