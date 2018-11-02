Can the Toronto stock market stage a ‘monster rally’ by year-end? BMO thinks it just might

Briefing highlights

Can TSX stage ‘monster rally’

What to expect from Canadian, U.S. jobs reports

What to watch for on trade

Most Canadian-centric investors we speak with are resigned to wait for the perfect ‘trigger’ that will represent the buy signal — Brian Belski, BMO

Brian Belski suggests the Toronto stock market could yet stage a “monster rally” by year-end, though the chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns is having some issues with his earlier, even more aggressive call.

Mr. Belski still believes the S&P/TSX Composite Index will hit his target of 17,600 in the next 12 months. But it’s “now highly unlikely” to happen before the end of the year, a scenario he had been projecting.

“However, we would not be surprised if the TSX musters a monster rally (alongside the U.S.), closing between 16,500 and 17,000, which still implies a 10- to 13-per-cent return as of [Wednesday’s] close,” Mr. Belski said, adding that he’s still sticking to his target.

“Our models are what our models are – stocks just need to comply,” he added in a report Thursday.

“Our models are based on fundamentals, and fundamentals remain clearly positive. In fact, our earnings models have consistently underestimated 2018 [earnings per share], with all four of our EPS models underestimating earnings.”

As The Globe and Mail’s Jennifer Dowty reports, Mr. Belski had projected the index would surge by the end of the year.

But, Mr. Belski said this week, Canadian stocks have been hit by “overwhelmingly negative mantra, emotion and sentiment” that got no help from the volatility in U.S. stocks.

Many investors believe the tide will turn, though the question is when.

“Investors seem to not really believe that the broader TSX is actually displaying improving, if not outright strong, fundamental metrics in terms of earnings growth, valuation and operating performance,” Mr. Belski said.

“Instead, it seems that most Canadian-centric investors we speak with are resigned to wait for the perfect ‘trigger’ that will represent the buy signal,” he added.

“Admittedly, the dark clouds of policy are the easiest thing to blame. However, we would instead focus on the fundamentals which can, will and should ultimately win.”

And for the record, he cited these facts:

One: There hasn’t been a “traditional” 10-per-cent correction on the TSX since 2015.

Two: Corrections traditionally average 125 days.

Three: This correction has now run for more than 110 days, if you assume it bottomed on Oct. 29.

Four: The timeline to a fresh high averages 288 days, with the “shortest rebound” having been just 38.

Five: “The TSX typically rebounds 13 per cent within three months of the trough, with the maximum correction rebound being 28 per cent within three months.”

The talk about Canada’s jobs reports is becoming downright funny.

Economists' forecasts now increasingly come with caveats over the volatility of these reports, which make some projections almost useless.

Heading into this Statistics Canada report, for example, observers project it will show October job creation of between zero and 17,000 positions, and unemployment holding at 5.9 per cent. That follow September's huge employment gains.

Note that wide range, and how Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets phrased his bank's projection:

"It's always difficult to forecast the monthly employment change in the labour force survey, so we’re not exactly sticking our necks out calling for a trend-like gain of 10,000 jobs."

Analysts will focus on what this report suggests about wage gains, which, Citigroup CHECK economists noted, have downshifted in two of the past three months to stand at 2.2 per cent in September.

"The BoC indicated at their October policy meeting that wage growth has been softer than would be expected in a tight labour market and that wages should pick up," they said.

"Due to strong increases in wages at the end of 2017, an increase of 0.2 per cent, month over month, in October (the average increase over the last 12 months) would imply that the year-on-year reading will fall again, to the range of 2 to 2.1 per cent."

The U.S. jobs report, at the same time, is expected to show 190,000 positions created in October, with unemployment at 3.7 per cent.

There's also the agency's monthly look at the country's trade balance, which economists expect to show a drop back into a deficit, of up to $500-million, in September. That follows August's small surplus.

"That was the first surplus since December, 2016, and it may be challenging to repeat, though there’s a chance it could for a second month," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"While oil prices were healthy in September, October is going to be far more challenging with [Western Canada Select] prices falling sharply," he added.

“Non-energy commodity prices were down in September? though, a fourth straight monthly drop, which will weigh on exports (and imports to a lesser extent). This is the final month of Q3, and barring some sizable negative revisions, it looks like trade is going to add meaningfully to GDP for a second straight quarter.”

The U.S. also reports its trade deficit, which observers believe widened marginally in September to almost US$53.5-billion.

