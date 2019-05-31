Canada Goose, cooked: Analysts slash stock price outlook as shares flop, but see buying opportunity

Briefing highlights
Canada Goose, cooked
Analysts are slashing their price targets on Canada Goose Holdings Ltd. stock, but believe investors wildly overreacted to its latest results and that the “bargain basement valuation for high quality is an opportunity.”
The pullback in the outlook for the shares among analysts over the past few days has been marked.
For example, Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target to $82 from $95, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped it to $69 from $95, RBC Dominion Securities went to $75 from $90, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to $54 from $93.
Some buts here: RBC’s Kate Fitzsimons and CIBC’s Mark Petrie both rate the shares as outperformers, Canaccord’s Camilo Lyon rates it a buy, and Bank of America took the stock to neutral from buy.
To recap, shares in the high-end parka manufacturer tumbled this week but fourth-quarter revenue growth of 25 per cent still trailed the estimates of analysts. Its growth forecasts, too, were below what stock analysts estimate.
Chief executive officer Dani Reiss heralded the results, saying the company topped its global growth plan “with flying colours” and that “I believe that we are still just scratching the surface of our long-term potential as we continue to define performance luxury globally.”
Analysts cited a similar theme.
“Valuation has gone from an impediment to attractive, and though near-term catalysts are scarce and Q1 should be weak, we see compelling upside,” said CIBC’s Mr. Petrie.
The “bargain basement valuation for high quality is an opportunity,” said Canaccord’s Mr. Lyon.
“With the stock down 30 per cent, valuation is now distinctly pointing to a very favourable risk/reward, in our opinion.”
Stocks, cooked
Global markets are sinking fast amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and Mexico and some disappointing economic numbers from China.
Tokyo’s Nikkei sand 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.9 and 1.6 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“May has been a tough month for the markets,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.
“There is still more news to digest before traders can put this difficult month behind them. Risk aversion is on the up and the flight to safety is in play for the umpteenth time over the past 30 days.”
Loonie, cooked
The Canadian dollar is below 74 US cents this morning, knocked down by the strength of the U.S. currency.
“The loonie has not really changed, it is the [U.S.] dollar that is strengthening on the back of risk aversion,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
“One way to see this is that the euro has weakened in line with the Canadian dollar,” he added.
“Looking forward with a G20 [summit] ahead and the odds of widening tariffs and a devaluation of the renminbi, the odds are that the Canadian will weaken a bit. Having said this, the Canadian dollar completely de-correlated from relative monetary policy.”
Economy, cooked
Markets are watching for Statistics Canada’s report on first-quarter economic growth, and how that may stack up against the picture painted by the Bank of Canada as it held its benchmark rate steady mid-week.
Economists expect to see gross domestic product expanded at an annual pace of between 0.4 and 0.9 per cent.
"GDP growth is still likely to be quite soft for a second straight quarter in Q1," Royal Bank of Canada senior economists Nathan Janzen and Josh Nye said in their lookahead.
“But the BoC’s call for a 0.3-per-cent increase looks if anything a touch on the low side, and much of the softness can still be traced to mandated oil production cuts in Alberta and unusually severe winter weather.”
CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes forecasts the report will put
economic growth at an annualized 0.7 per cent.
"The final quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 will look quite weak, but a strong handoff should leave Q2 growth running back above 2 per cent," he said.
“While the third quarter could see some residual strength, coming off of a low base, growth will likely return back to the 1.5-per-cent range thereafter, the likely trend pace for the ensuing year.”
