‘Canada has become a country of renters and condo dwellers’: What building numbers show

‘Renters and condo dwellers’
Economist David Rosenberg finds the number of cranes in Toronto and Vancouver “pretty scary.”
Like other analysts, the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates cited the strength of the residential construction sector after the latest numbers this week.
That latest report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. showed the number of dwelling starts rose in August to an annual pace of 226,639, more than observers had expected and, as Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic put it, “continuing the relentless level of building activity.”
Starts on multiple units, such as condos, accounted for 160,388 of those.
“Canada has become a country of renters and condo dwellers – you look at the cranes in Toronto and Vancouver and it’s actually a pretty scary picture,” Mr. Rosenberg said in a report to Gluskin Sheff clients.
The overall number of starts, he added, topped the 12-month trend of 210,000, reflecting “the response from lower mortgage rates, the pickup in wage growth and, most importantly, the immigration boost that has taken place.”
BMO’s Mr. Kavcic agreed.
“This reflects strong demographic demand, both from international inflows and new households created within Canada,” he said.
“It also just reinforces that the correction we saw in the resale market has remained contained. The construction side of the Canadian housing market still looks rock solid.”
This comes as a study by Century 21 showed this week that the price for a downtown Vancouver condo is now $1,241 per square foot, marking the highest housing cost in Canada. Second to Vancouver, at $994 per square foot, is a downtown Toronto condo.
Housing starts in Vancouver slipped in August, falling 17 per cent.
“However, the year-to-date starts in the [census metropolitan area] remained fairly stable due to a decline in singles starts which was offset by an increase in the multi-units segment,” CMHC said.
As for Toronto, the housing agency said total starts rose in August for all types of homes except semi-detached units.
“Multi-unit home starts are being led by condominium apartments breaking ground because of strong pre-construction sales over the past two years,” CMHC said.
“Despite single-detached homes trending higher in August, demand for this housing type continues to wane due to rising home ownership costs.”
Toronto home prices are poised to rise, given that housing starts there “have yet to break out on the high side,” said senior economist Sal Guatieri, Mr. Kavcic’s colleague at BMO.
“Given strong demographic demand and the current tiny level of standing inventory of new homes, the imbalance between demand and supply can only point to higher prices unless we get a burst of new construction soon,” Mr. Guatieri said.
“The fact that the vast majority of new units are not single family homes (which can house more people than a condo) only adds to the upward pressure on prices.”
What to watch for today
It’s a relatively busy one, starting with the European Central Bank’s rate decision.
And markets are watching closely as European economic growth slows and the Brexit saga weighs heavily.
“It seems a given that the bank will cut rates, however it remains unclear by how much and whether they will cut all three lending rates by the same amount,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson, citing other potential measures, as well.
“What will the political reaction be to further easing measures, with the U.S. president already highly critical of the recent weakness in the euro?” he added.
“The ECB’s biggest problem, however, is that for all of its efforts, there has been no corresponding political heavy lifting, which means that any new measures are likely to fail to lift demand.”
Also on tap is the latest reading on inflation in the U.S.
Economists generally expect to see that consumer prices rose 0.1 per cent in August from July, bringing annual inflation down to 1.7 per cent.
On the corporate front, watch for quarterly results from Dollarama Inc., Empire Co. and Transat AT Inc.
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York set for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each gained 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5:15 a.m. ET., with Germany’s DAX up 0.1 per cent and the Paris CAC 0 down 0.1 per cent.
New York futures were up.
“Stocks are a little subdued this morning as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting,” which will be followed by a news conference, said CMC Markets analyst David Madden
“Today’s ECB update has been long awaited, as speculation about a stimulus package has been doing the rounds for some time,” he added.
“The ECB deposit rate is -0.4 per cent, and there is talk it will be cut further into negative territory, and speculation about a government bond buying scheme has been doing the rounds, too. Equity traders appear to be sitting on their hands ahead of the announcement, and there are some concerns the ECB won’t be dovish enough to satisfy dealers demands.”
The Canadian dollar was below 76 US cents.
Yuan rises
From Reuters: The yuan rose to its strongest level in three weeks after President Donald Trump postponed ramping up tariffs on Chinese goods “as a gesture of goodwill” following Beijing’s decision hours earlier to spare duties on some U.S. exports.
U.S. briefly tops Saudi Arabia as biggest oil exporter
From Reuters: Global oil demand is weathering economic headwinds, the International Energy Agency said, buoyed by lower prices brought on by abundant supply as the United States briefly dethroned Saudi Arabia as the world’s top exporter.
Boeing complains about disagreements
The head of Boeing Co. says the 737 Max passenger planes could be cleared to resume flying before the end of the year, but that timeline is jeopardized by disagreements among the world’s regulators over approvals to the model that was grounded after two crashes that killed 346 people. Eric Atkins reports.
Whither the economy
Forget recession, Ian McGugan writes. The real challenge for investors now is slow growth
Purdue in tentative deal
Purdue Pharma and its owners have reached a tentative, multibillion-dollar settlement with local and state governments in the United States that would resolve thousands of lawsuits against a company blamed for fuelling North America’s deadly opioid epidemic, Karen Howlett reports.