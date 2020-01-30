Canada isn’t quite a nation of misers, but we are tightening our belts

Briefing highlights
- Canadians tighten up
- Stocks tumble on coronavirus fears
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents
- Deutsche posts bigger-than-expected loss
- Bank of England in the spotlight
- What to expect in U.S. GDP report
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Changing habits
We aren’t quite a nation of misers, but our habits are changing.
“Consumption growth has averaged less than 2 per cent per quarter since 2018 despite relatively high confidence levels,” Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist at National Bank of Canada, said in a recent report.
“Part of the problem here, of course, is the massive amount of household debt which continues to retrain the ability of Canadians to open up their wallets, no matter how confident they are about the future,” he added.
“Recall that a record high 15 per cent of household disposable income new goes towards debt servicing."
A key measure of debt burden – household credit market debt to disposable income – stands at an elevated 175.9 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Expressed another way, Canadians owe $1.76 for each loonie of disposable income.
We have, of course, spent big on real estate, so much so that the federal bank regulator and the B.C. and Ontario governments had to bring in new rules to cool down inflated housing markets.
While mortgage borrowing has picked up along with a rebound in housing markets, growth in other consumer credit is slowing.
Indeed, said Mr. Rangasamy, the pace is now the slowest in five years.
“Amid the jobs boom, related gains in household disposable incomes, accelerating wage inflation, and sky-high confidence, you would have expected Canadian consumption spending to accelerate,” Mr. Rangasamy said.
“But … that hasn’t happened.”
The Conference Board of Canada’s most recent measure of consumer confidence, for January, indeed showed “broad-based” improvement, rising 12 points to its highest since last summer.
“The share of respondents who expect their job prospects to improve rose this month,” economist Cory Renner said in this week’s Conference Board report.
“The share fell to a three-year low last month, so a recovery in job expectations is a good sign.”
Here’s an interesting tidbit to go with that: While there’s been an increase in people who now think it’s a good time to make a big purchase, more people still think it’s not.
Which speaks to what Mr. Rangasamy is saying.
Read more
- Matt Lundy: Canadians’ debt burden rises, sparking concern
- ‘Canada has been entirely dependent on a debt binge to create the illusion of a strong economy.' (Oh, and happy holidays)
- Canadians are defaulting on non-mortgage debt at highest third-quarter pace since 2012
- Matt Lundy: Personal insolvencies hit highest level in a decade
Stocks sink
Coronavirus fears are driving down global stock markets again.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.6 per cent, and the Taiwan market 5.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.7 and 1.2 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.
“Investors are acutely aware that this tragic situation has much further to run, and this leaves equities vulnerable to further falls,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said of the spreading coronavirus.
“The retreat in risk assets over the past 24 hours confirms that there is more downside to come, equities being firmly in a ‘sell the rally’ mode, something we haven’t seen since early September,” he added.
Read more
Ticker
Deutsche posts loss
From Reuters: Deutsche Bank plunged to a bigger-than-expected loss of €5.7-billion last year, its fifth in a row, as the cost of its latest turnaround attempt hit earnings. Misconduct scandals, a failed attempt to take on Wall Street heavyweights and, more recently, an aborted merger with Commerzbank mean Germany’s biggest bank is still in recovery mode more than a decade on from the global financial crisis. The €1.6-billion loss in the fourth quarter was larger than analysts’ mean forecast.
Shell cuts pace of buyback
From Reuters: Royal Dutch Shell is cutting the pace of its vast US$25-billion share buyback program after lower oil and natural gas prices halved its profit in the last three months of 2019, sending its shares to their lowest since July 2017. Shell is set to buy about US$1-billion of shares in the first quarter of 2020, which is down from US$2.75-billion per quarter since July 2018. Shell’s fourth-quarter headline profit halved to US$2.9-billion from US$5.7-billion in the same period of 2018, its lowest in more than three years, as weaker oil and gas prices pushed the company to take a US$1.65-billion charge on its U.S. gas fields.
Suntory to sell 55-year-old whisky
From Reuters: Japan’s Suntory Holdings unveiled a limited edition 55-year-old Yamazaki single malt whisky, which it will sell for the equivalent of US$27,347.31 a bottle, aiming to bolster its credentials as a premium whisky maker. Only 100 bottles will be sold from June 30, and buyers will be chosen by lottery, the company said. Suntory and other premium whisky makers have been faced with depleted stocks of aged whiskies after an unexpected surge in popularity of single malts in the past decade. Many have turned to blends without age statements to manage supply.
What to watch for today
After Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision, the Bank of England gets its turn at bat today.
“Recent disappointing economic data have raised expectations that the Bank of England could well cut rates this week from 0.75 per cent to 0.5 per cent, over concerns that the slowdown in economic data seen at the end of 2019 has spilled into the early part of this year,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“It is certainly true that some of the data have been disappointing, however there have been some signs that we could see a pickup in the weeks ahead …. With a new budget due on March 11, it certainly wouldn’t hurt for the Bank of England to hold fire.”
We’ll also get the latest reading of U.S. economic growth, which analysts expect will come in at somewhere between 2.2 and 2.4 per cent for the fourth quarter.
“Over all, the Q4 GDP report should reveal a slight acceleration in growth due to weak imports, but with a consistent backdrop of still-solid consumption, soft business investment, and subdued inflation,” said Veronica Clark, associate, U.S. economics, at Citigroup.
Several companies are also scheduled to release quarterly results, including Amazon.com, Altria Group Inc., Sprint Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Visa Inc.
What analysts are saying today
“Given the potential implications of the China situation, [yesterday’s] Fed meeting is very much a non-event. It is not even as exciting as the Fed statements of the past two years, let alone the immediate post-crisis period. Tweaking the wording slightly is hardly likely to fire the imagination of traders worldwide.” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst, IG
“The U.S. dollar’s dominance continues, and it turn it has been putting pressure on the [pound versus the U.S. dollar] as well as [the euro versus the U.S. dollar]. The impression dealers have is the Fed are content to maintain their current policy for the time being, so in turn the greenback is relatively attractive.” David Madden, analyst CMC Markets
Required Reading
Panel recommends changes
A government-appointed panel is recommending a massive overhaul of Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications laws, including eliminating advertising on all CBC/Radio-Canada platforms over the next five years and requiring internet-streaming companies such as Netflix to invest in Canadian programming and charge sales tax. Alexandra Posadzki reports.
Don’t overstate risk
Don’t overstate the risk of the coronavirus to the Canadian economy, columnist David Parkinson writes.
New Caisse CEO
The Quebec government has named former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker Charles Émond as chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, putting its faith in a fresh-faced deal maker amid more challenging times ahead. He replaces Michael Sabia, who is slated to leave at the end of this week after a decade-long tenure. Nicolas Van Praet and James Bradshaw report.