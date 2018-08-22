Canada seized 'the entire cannabis business’: Rock legend David Crosby on toking, Trudeau and the pot trade

Crosby in talks for marijuana brand

Open this photo in gallery David Crosby MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

David Crosby couldn’t possibly sound more passionate about Canada and its decision to legalize marijuana.

Indeed, to twist the title of one of the rock legend’s well-known songs, this moment has been a long time coming.

“I think Canadians could congratulate themselves for having a country that was smart enough to wind up being where all the marijuana companies are based,” said Mr. Crosby, who rose to fame in the sixties as a founder of The Byrds and then Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In fact, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said in a telephone interview, Canada was smart enough to walk off with "the entire cannabis business” in the run-up to legal marijuana in October.

Mr. Crosby, a connoisseur of cannabis who enjoys consuming and growing it, wants to link his name to a brand. He and business associate Steven Sponder are in talks with companies aimed at a “top-quality” offering they’d like to see branded “Mighty Croz," based on what his friends call him.

He wouldn’t be the first. Willie Nelson has a brand, members of The Tragically Hip have business interests, and Gene Simmons of Kiss linked up with a marijuana firm, as well.

But Mr. Crosby may well be the most expressive:

“Getting high is fun. I like it. I enjoy it. I like it for music. I like it for sex. I like it for going to the museum. I like it for a whole lot of stuff. I approve. So I have no problem trying to aid some company in selling marijuana products to the world."

Mr. Crosby and Mr. Sponder didn’t disclose the interested companies, but Mr. Sponder said all are publicly traded in Canada.

“We’re talking to all the major Canadian-based cannabis companies and, you know, we want them to call it Mighty Croz, but they can do what they want, as long as the product is top quality,” Mr. Sponder added.

Donald Belovich of Stikeman Elliott LLP, Mr. Crosby’s lawyer on the effort, said the team is “flexible” as to the terms of a deal. It could, for example, include an upfront payment, plus royalties and stock.

“Things are going well,” he said, noting, as did Mr. Crosby, that they’re looking for a long-term player that won’t be swallowed in the inevitable consolidation of the industry. And, for that matter, one that shares the musician’s values.

“David’s taking the cautious approach to try to pick the winner,” said Mr. Belovich, who has worked on cannabis deals for about five years.

Mr. Crosby came to Mr. Belovich via one of the Stikeman lawyer’s colleagues, an American attorney. Given different laws, and how Canada is a leader in the young market, “it made sense for us to take the lead on it," Mr. Belovich said.

Mr. Crosby has never before been behind an endorsement.

And while Canada will restrict celebrity endorsements of marijuana, that doesn’t mean Mr. Crosby still can’t be behind a brand.

“So the name ‘Mighty Croz,’ without specifically using the name ‘David Crosby’ on the packaging in Canada, may be how it is branded there by the licensor,” Mr. Sponder said.

“We will leave that up to the licensor so long as they comply with the laws,” he added.

“Also, the Canadian-based companies we are speaking with talk about how much of their sales will occur outside of Canada – so the savvy companies are not letting Canada’s celebrity-branding restriction stop them from getting involved with a celebrity in a way that is legal – and can add awareness to their company and product.”

Mr. Belovich agreed, noting that the rules will mature with the market. And while a company might be based in Canada, its reach will go further, to regions whose laws may differ.

“It’s really a global brand. As is David.”

Open this photo in gallery Crosby Stills Nash and Young, on tour in 1974 Joel Bernstein

Mr. Crosby let loose on a number of subjects in the interview, just before he left on a European tour:

ON HEALTH

Remember, Mr. Crosby was once addicted to cocaine, and now has a lot to say about the effects of certain drugs and alcohol on the body.

“The human race has always liked to get high on something. And of the available things for them to do that with, I think this is the absolute best, head and shoulders above the crowd. Most of the rest of the ways there are to get loaded are not good for you. Booze is not good for you. Beer isn’t that bad, wine isn’t that bad, but hard booze definitely does real damage. And then there are all the other ones. You know, all the pharmaceuticals do horrible stuff to you, and the serious hard drugs do even worse stuff to you. So really the only thing I know that you can do that gets you high that doesn’t do any harm to you is herb, is weed.”

ON ILLEGALITY

“I knew people who were in jail, I’ve met people who were in jail for just a couple of joints, and they were there for, like, three years, in Texas, and it just wasn’t fair or, you know, proportionate or right at all. So I really like it being legal, and I want to reinforce that to the degree that I can.”

ON CANADA, TRUDEAU AND TRUMP

“All the [industry] money is in Canada. It’s why all the companies are in Canada, because America is three steps behind, because we have a terrible government right now, and you have a great one. It’s that simple. A really good government, led by a really good guy. We have a really bad government led by a really terrible guy. But all the posturing and posing by politicians isn’t going to mean doodly.”

It won’t mean doodly because basic economics will dictate. He cited U.S. states that have also legalized marijuana as examples.

ON THE MIGHTY CROZ BRAND

“Somebody called me that one time, and it sort of stuck among my friends as one of the ways to mock me. I’ve found that the best way to deal with a big ego is to make fun of it. That’s really the only healthy thing I can do with it, and so I try to make fun of myself whenever I can. Mighty Croz is me making fun of myself.”

Mr. Crosby believes marijuana should be legal, and “I want to reinforce that to the degree that I can.”

So is he not in it for the money, just his goal of helping to push for legal marijuana?

“I’m in it for the money, too. … As I get older, I’m going to be able to tour less.”

Investors cautious

Investors are cautious, and markets mixed so far.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent.

New York futures were down.

“Investor focus remains inevitably on the trade story, with talks due to begin later today between the U.S. and China ahead of the start of tomorrow’s US$16-billion of extra tariffs on a range of Chinese goods,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“The increased scrutiny on President Trump’s behaviour could well prompt him to up the ante on trade in the days ahead in order to shift the terms of the debate away from events in New York, and the discussions on Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.”

The Canadian dollar was below 77 US cents.

Who’s next?

Emerging markets have been battered as a the financial crisis unfolds in Turkey, forcing investors to cast a critical eye on other countries with less-than-pristine balance sheets and loads of U.S. dollar debt.

The Globe’s Matt Lundy looks at who’s vulnerable.

What to watch for today

Royal Bank of Canada kicks off third-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks.

Here’s what analyst John Aiken of Barclays expects from the majors:

“We believe that Q3 results will showcase solid, positive earnings growth, on both sequential and annual basis. Heading into Q3, we anticipate the following themes will resonate in the quarter: Capital markets revenues to stabilize, buoyed by a stronger contribution from investment banking fees; moderating but still positive lending volumes, absorbed by stable-to-positive net interest margins; credit quality continuing to normalize, but on a relative basis still fairly benign; weighed by the longer quarter, expenses to edge higher; and positive [foreign exchange] translation."

Mr. Aiken also expects RBC, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Western Bank to raise their dividends.

Also on tap are the release of minutes from the most recent Fed meeting, and Statscan’s monthly report on retail sales, which economists generally expect will show a decline of between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent for June.

