 Skip to main content

Business Briefing Canada shines on list of most ‘livable’ cities: Where Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal rank

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

Canada shines on list of most ‘livable’ cities: Where Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal rank

Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Briefing highlights

  • Canada boasts ‘livable’ cities
  • Global markets mixed so far
  • New York futures pointing up
  • Canadian dollar at about 76 cents
  • Required Reading

Canada boasts ‘livable’ cities

Canada and Australia dominate the top in a ranking of the world’s most “livable” cities.

Each country has three in the top 10 of the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual study of 140 cities.

Calgary ranks No. 5 and Vancouver No. 6, while Toronto shares seventh spot with Tokyo. Montreal is also on the list, ranked No. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The top findings are similar to those of last year, though Calgary has slipped one notch in the study of several factors, including stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Vienna leads the rankings, with a score of 99.1 out of 100, followed by Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Calgary to round out the top five.

Calgary scored 97.5, Vancouver 97.3 and Toronto 97.2.

"Over all, our index remains dominated by medium-sized cities in wealthy countries," said the group, a sister company to The Economist magazine.

"These cities have well-funded public health care systems, compulsory and high-quality education, and functional road and rail infrastructure," it added.

"The provision of these services is assisted by the presence of fully democratic electoral systems and generally low levels of corruption."

The least livable cities include Karachi, Tripoli, Dhaka, Lagos and, at the bottom, Damascus.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a stronger open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped slightly.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by about 4:45 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX up 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were up.

The Canadian dollar was at about 76 US cents.

Read more

Ticker

Oil prices rise with new Saudi minister

Story continues below advertisement

From Reuters: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude, named oil veteran Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as its new energy minister, a move seen strengthening an output-cutting deal between OPEC and other producers.

Japan’s growth slower than believed

From Reuters: Japan’s economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter as the U.S.-China trade war prompted a downward revision of business spending, intensifying calls for the central bank to deepen stimulus this month. The economy grew an annualized 1.3 per cent in April-June, revised Cabinet Office data showed Monday, weaker than the preliminary reading for 1.8 per cent.

Required Reading

Detached housing market in 905 breaks out of slump

Sales of detached houses in the suburban 905 region outside Toronto are leaping higher after a two-year slump, posting gains of 20 per cent or more in every month since April, Janet McFarland reports.

Whither Cenovus

Story continues below advertisement

Share buybacks could be the remedy for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s two-year hangover, Andrew Willis writes.

Look at international investing

The stay-at-home approach to investing isn’t as logical as Canadians may think, Ian McGugan says.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter