Canada shines on list of most ‘livable’ cities: Where Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal rank

Canada boasts ‘livable’ cities
Canada and Australia dominate the top in a ranking of the world’s most “livable” cities.
Each country has three in the top 10 of the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual study of 140 cities.
Calgary ranks No. 5 and Vancouver No. 6, while Toronto shares seventh spot with Tokyo. Montreal is also on the list, ranked No. 20.
The top findings are similar to those of last year, though Calgary has slipped one notch in the study of several factors, including stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Vienna leads the rankings, with a score of 99.1 out of 100, followed by Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Calgary to round out the top five.
Calgary scored 97.5, Vancouver 97.3 and Toronto 97.2.
"Over all, our index remains dominated by medium-sized cities in wealthy countries," said the group, a sister company to The Economist magazine.
"These cities have well-funded public health care systems, compulsory and high-quality education, and functional road and rail infrastructure," it added.
"The provision of these services is assisted by the presence of fully democratic electoral systems and generally low levels of corruption."
The least livable cities include Karachi, Tripoli, Dhaka, Lagos and, at the bottom, Damascus.
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped slightly.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by about 4:45 a.m. ET, though by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX up 0.1 per cent.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was at about 76 US cents.
Oil prices rise with new Saudi minister
From Reuters: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude, named oil veteran Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as its new energy minister, a move seen strengthening an output-cutting deal between OPEC and other producers.
Japan’s growth slower than believed
From Reuters: Japan’s economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter as the U.S.-China trade war prompted a downward revision of business spending, intensifying calls for the central bank to deepen stimulus this month. The economy grew an annualized 1.3 per cent in April-June, revised Cabinet Office data showed Monday, weaker than the preliminary reading for 1.8 per cent.
