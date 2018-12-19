Canada’s housing market correction ‘is not over yet’

Briefing highlights

Housing correction not over: CIBC

A Fed scene I’d love to see

Markets mixed, Europe up

New York set for opening bounce

Canadian dollar near 74 cents

What to watch for in CPI report

What to expect from the Fed today

Not over yet

The Toronto and Vancouver housing markets aren’t out of the woods just yet, economists warn.

For that matter, the residential real estate correction playing out across Canada isn’t done yet, either, CIBC World Markets said in a new study, though those to cities are the ones in the spotlight.

“The adjustment in the Canadian housing market in general, and in Vancouver and Toronto, in particular, is not over yet, with the Toronto condo market likely to soften in the coming year,” CIBC’s Benjamin Tal and Royce Mendes said in their report.

“But we believe that market forces suggest prices will find equilibrium next year even if slowing activity continues to weigh on GDP.”

Given their comments on Toronto condos, it’s interesting to note, too, that Bank of Montreal is citing pressure on Vancouver’s condominium market.

This all comes in the wake of provincial tax measures in B.C. and Ontario aimed at cooling down Vancouver and Toronto, and new cross-Canada mortgage-qualification rules meant to stop a credit bubble.

Added to that are higher interest rates.

Canadian home prices had, of course, been on a tear, and consumer debt had swollen, until policy makers acted so forcefully.

Mr. Tal, CIBC’s deputy chief economist, and Mr. Mendes, senior economist, said in their study this week that “Toronto’s not out of the woods yet.” Nor is Vancouver, Mr. Mendes added in an interview.

“While Toronto is faring better than Vancouver, not all is well in the GTA, either,” Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendex said.

“In fact, the Toronto market is a tale of many markets,” they added.

“So far, the low-rise segment has been the real casualty of rule changes and higher interest rates, but even within that market there has been a significant divergence between pre-sale (new) and existing homes.”

They expect the market for new homes will now “continue to soften,” too, as developers hold back.

The Bank of Canada, which has been raising interest rates, has said housing markets are stabilizing, but Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendes don’t see that.

“The central bank’s own workhorse model says it takes six quarters before the full impact of any rate hike is felt in the economy,” they said.

“So it’s concerning for the outlook, then, that only five quarters since the first move of this cycle, let alone subsequent rate increases, we’re already seeing a slowdown in housing-related indicators.”

Vancouver’s condo market, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri said separately, has sprung “a leak.”

“In response to higher borrowing costs, tougher mortgage rules and tax changes, Vancouver’s housing market has been under intense pressure this year,” Mr. Guatieri said, noting that prices for detached homes dropped almost 6.5 per cent in November from a year earlier.

“More recently, the less-unaffordable condo market has rolled over, with prices down 5.8 per cent since June,” he added.

“That’s a partial payback for the 74-per-cent moon-shot in the previously three years, partly launched by an easy monetary policy at the time.”

A Fed scene I’d love to see

Hey, who’s that in the back heckling me not to raise interest rates?

Stocks rise

Global markets are mixed so far, but pushing higher in Europe, with New York poised for an opening bounce as investors await a decision from the Federal Reserve.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.4 by about 4:20 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

Markets have been expecting the Fed to raise interest rates again this afternoon in the face of criticism from President Donald Trump.

“For now markets are still assuming that the Fed will raise rates today, simply because to pause now would send an even worse message that the Fed is a lot more concerned than it was when it met at the beginning of November, when economic conditions weren’t that much different to what they are now,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“If anything, Trump’s criticism could prompt the Fed to assert its independence by being too hawkish when in reality it needs to dial down its guidance against a backdrop of inflation that is cratering and a bond market that is flashing warning signs of a possible upcoming recession.”

The Canadian dollar was dangerously close to 74 US cents.

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada kicks things off with the latest reading of inflation, which is believed to have cooled considerably in November as consumer prices outright declined from October to bring down the annual pace.

“Energy prices just ain’t what they used to be, particularly so for Canadian inflation in November,” said CIBC’s Mr. Mendes.

"Gasoline prices fell a full 10 per cent during the month and will bear the brunt of the responsibility for the [not seasonally adjusted drop of 0.4 per cent in the consumer price index]," he added.

"That means annual inflation will show up at 1.7 per cent, a steep decline from the 2.4 per cent it was tracking in October. Nevertheless, the move shouldn’t have much impact on the Bank of Canada’s thought process."

Then, in the afternoon, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, continuing its string of increases with a hike just in time for those late holiday shoppers.

The U.S. central bank will also unveil fresh projections, with a news conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell.

"We expect the Fed to hike rates despite the recent volatility in financial markets," said Nikhil Sanghani of Capital Economics.

“But the renewed weakness of core inflation may prompt officials to revise down their interest rate projections.”

