Canada’s housing market (minus B.C.): ‘It’s basically right back on track’

Briefing highlights
- Canada’s housing market back on track: BMO
- Oil surges as Saudi production crippled
- Global stock markets feeling the pinch
- New York poised to open lower
- Canadian dollar could rise on oil
- Purdue files for court protection
- GM hit by nationwide strike in U.S.
- Required Reading
‘It’s Baaaack’
Not only has Canada's housing market rebounded, it's "basically right back on track," Bank of Montreal's chief economist says.
That's if you leave British Columbia out of the equation, Douglas Porter said in a report titled "Canadian Housing ... It's Baaaack."
Mr. Porter and his colleague Benjamin Reitzes have now seen reports on August sales and prices from several local real-estate boards, and it appears to have been a solid month.
We'll get the full national picture today when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its monthly report.
Mr. Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects it to show sales rose a "healthy" 7 per cent in August from a year earlier, with average prices up 3.5 per cent and the MLS home price index, considered a better measure, up 0.7 per cent.
Toronto, Montreal, Fraser Valley, Victoria and Winnipeg chalked up sales increases in the double digits, he said, while "soft spots" included Hamilton, Windsor and Edmonton.
"The near 100-basis-point drop in five-year fixed mortgage rates is certainly helping spark activity, with rates close to their lowest on record," Mr. Reitzes said.
“The other major source of support for the market is the strong population growth driven by strong net immigration inflows.”
Some may say that this is like taking the iceberg out of the Titanic story— Douglas Porter
Mr. Porter went further back, and found that "the housing market has not only stopped correcting, it's basically right back on track, at least by some measures."
As this chart shows, Mr. Porter studied the total value of homes sold along with price changes.
Mr. Porter said he "smoothed" the results over a three-month period so they would ignore "monthly weather quirks," and they were seasonally adjusted anyway.
"Next, we took out British Columbia," Mr. Porter said.
"Some may say that this is like taking the iceberg out of the Titanic story," he added.
"But we would counter that the B.C. government is actively trying to dampen the local market, so that is a special situation."
Indeed, British Columbia’s moves to cool down the Vancouver area market go far back. Remember, too, that the federal bank regulator introduced new Canada-wide mortgage-qualification stress tests at the beginning of last year, hosing down the housing market.
So forget B.C.
"In the rest of Canada, what we see is the value of sales rising right back to the underlying 10-year trend growth line (and that’s before we insert the August numbers, which should take sales above the line)," Mr. Porter said.
“So, after the bubble-like conditions in late 2016 and early 2017, and then the subsequent policy-induced correction, we are basically back on track. Ignoring the iceberg, of course.”
Oil surges
Crude prices are sharply higher after a weekend attack crippled Saudi oil production, and with it about 5 per cent of the world supply of oil.
“The weekend's attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia has prompted a spike in oil prices, on fears that global supply will be disrupted,” IG said in its morning research note.
“The surge in prices is one of the biggest one-day moves ever seen in oil. Shares in oil producers across Asia surged, but airlines and the currencies of crude oil importers fell. Geopolitical concerns are now back to the fore, as the event brings the U.S. and Iran back to a confrontational posture.”
President Donald Trump ordered the use of the U.S. stockpile, however, helping to cap prices.
“Investors appear to be weighing up the consequences of a number of different factors, including the likely reaction function of the U.S. to an attack on one of its key allies in the region, and a possible retaliatory strike against Iran, and the longer-term effect such a loss of capacity might have on a global economy, which is slowing down and that still appears over supplied,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“Talk of a supply shock seems premature at this time, given that a lot of the concerns about lost capacity might be misplaced, and with the U.S. ready to release spare capacity from its strategic reserves, oil prices have already slid back from their highs and could well slip back further,” he added.
“If prices continue to climb sustainably higher then these concerns would be valid.”
Goldman Sachs said an outage of more than six weeks due to the attacks could cause Brent prices to rally above US$75 a barrel, although the magnitude of the impact was uncertain at this point.
“The aftermath of this weekend's drone attack on a Saudi Arabia oil facility that shut 5 per cent of global oil output, drove oil prices as high as 20 per cent at one point,” said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.
“The impact of the Saudi oil field attacks should have a temporary negative impact on the global economy,” he added.
“With the U.S. and other countries poised to tap their respective strategic reserves, we could see much of the record surge with crude prices slowly retrace.”
Stocks sink
Global stock markets are feeling the pinch.
“After three weeks of fairly decent gains, equity markets have come under pressure in early trading in the wake of heightened tension in the Middle East and a sharp rise in oil prices, in the wake of the drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil production facilities, which took out a decent proportion of its output capacity,” said CMC’s Mr. Hewson.
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite dipped slightly.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET.
“The last thing the beleaguered travel sector needs is sustained higher oil prices, so it’s no surprise that airline stocks have come under pressure in early trade, with IAG and EasyJet sharply lower, while BP and Royal Dutch Shell are higher,” Mr. Hewson said of the London market.
New York futures were down.
Loonie could rise
The surge in oil prices could drive the Canadian dollar higher, CIBC World Markets says.
“Most private sector analysts are pointing to a US$5 to US$10 gain in crude prices to account for the rise in geopolitical premium once the initial noise dies down,” Bipan Rai, CIBC’s North America head of foreign exchange strategy, and his colleague Sarah Ying said in a report on the Saudi disruption.
“If that’s the case, then USD/CAD should settle to the 1.3150-1.3220 range,” they added, referring to the U.S. and Canadian dollars by their symbols.
Those numbers translate to a loonie worth between 75.6 US cents and just over 76 US cents.
If crude prices were to rise by as much as 25 per cent, Mr. Rai and Ms. Ying said, the Canadian dollar could hit just shy of 77.5 US cents.
Purdue files for court protection
From Reuters:
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP filed for bankruptcy protection in New York Sunday night, succumbing to pressure from more than 2,000 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic.
Purdue’s board met Sunday evening to approve the long-expected bankruptcy filing, which the company is pursuing to restructure under terms of a proposal to settle the widespread litigation.
Purdue reached a tentative deal to resolve lawsuits with 24 states and five U.S. territories, as well as lead lawyers for more than 2,000 cities, counties and other plaintiffs, the company said.
GM hit by strike
From The Associated Press:
More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers walked off General Motors factory floors or set up picket lines early Monday as contract talks with the company deteriorated into a strike.
Workers shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses.
It wasn’t clear how long the walkout would last, with the union saying GM has budged little in months of talks while GM said it made substantial offers including higher wages and factory investments.
Ticker
Chinese indicators weaken
From Reuters: The slowdown in China’s economy deepened in August, with growth in industrial production at its weakest in more than 17 years amid spreading pain from a trade war with the United States and softening domestic demand. Retail sales and investment gauges worsened too, data released on Monday showed, reinforcing views that China is likely to cut some key interest rates this week for the first time in over three years to prevent a sharper slump in activity.
Required Reading
OSFI conducts risk assessments
Canada’s banking regulator is changing how it assesses risks in the country’s financial institutions, Rita Trichur writes. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is surveying banks to better understand how corporate culture, including human behaviour and social mores, can create excessive risks for major lenders, according to people familiar with the matter.
Blackstone in deal for Dream Global REIT
Private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. is buying Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian company founded by real estate magnate Michael Cooper that specializes in European properties. Blackstone is to pay $16.79 in cash per share of Dream Global, for a total purchase price of $3.3-billion, Tim Kiladze and Rachelle Younglai report.
Britain, Brexit and the lowly pallet
As Britain scrambles to prepare to leave the European Union as early as next month, one unlikely product has emerged as a symbol of the fear and frustration that surrounds Brexit: wood pallets. Paul Waldie looks at the issue.