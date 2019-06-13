 Skip to main content

Canada's housing market tumbles in global ranking, but 'opportunistic buyers' are afoot

Morning Business Briefing

Canada’s housing market tumbles in global ranking, but ‘opportunistic buyers’ are afoot

Michael Babad
Canada tumbles in ranking

Canada’s housing market continues to tumble in global rankings, but “opportunistic buyers" are now afoot.

The latest report from Knight Frank ranks Canada as No. 44 of 56 countries measured in the first quarter of the year. That’s based on prices rising 1.5 per cent on a one-year basis, and falling 1.7 per cent over six months and 0.8 per cent over three months.

Canada has been sliding down the real-estate consulting group’s ladder for some time, from No. 39 in the fourth quarter of last year. For annual comparisons, Canada ranked No. 15 in the first quarter of 2018, with annual price growth of 6.6 per cent, and No. 10 in the first three months of 2017, with 10.3 per cent.

Of course, this was supposed to happen. Frothy Canadian markets, notably the Vancouver and Toronto areas, prompted provincial and federal policy makers to cool things down, with tax and other measures and mortgage-qualification stress tests to head off big-time credit trouble.

National numbers can be skewed by major centres, such as Vancouver, of course. And, remember, the winter months were not kind.

Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen cited several reasons for Canada’s decline, including the stress tests, an earlier rise in interest rates and “economic headwinds” globally.

“However, sales in some markets are starting to tick upwards, buoyed in part by a healthy labour market and by opportunistic buyers seeking relative value,” she said.

Indeed, as The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, Toronto’s housing has now seen two stronger months, though, as Brent Jang writes, Vancouver is still laid low.

But Kevin Skipworth, chief economist at Dexter Realty in Vancouver, said that city is “primed for a comeback” given the latest month-over-month sales and listing numbers.

“We actually see renewed confidence as evidenced by recent sales and these new and active listing counts,” he said.

What to watch for today

Transat A.T. Inc. and Dollarama report quarterly results.

Rogers eliminates overage fees

In a major change to wireless pricing, Rogers Communications Inc. will be the first of Canada’s national carriers to offer plans with no monthly overage charges as it prepares for a surge in data usage expected with faster 5G technology. Christine Dobby reports.

Nowhere near free

Canada’s trade relationship with the U.S. is back to normal, but it’s nowhere near free, columnist David Parkinson argues.

Governor seeks halt

California’s governor called on a racetrack owned by The Stronach Group to end its racing season early after of rash of thoroughbred deaths, adding pressure to a company that is in the middle of a bitter family dispute between Frank Stronach and his daughter, Belinda Stronach. Tamsin McMahon reports.

