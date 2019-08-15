Canada’s perkier housing market suddenly risks overheating again

Briefing highlights
What strong housing market could mean
Canada faces the threat of a here-we-go-again scenario as the housing market perks up and interest rates promise to remain low.
Most housing markets across the country are now stable, but froth could reappear, notably in Toronto, if rates continue to fall, Bank of Montreal warns.
“A rapidly growing population and lower interest rates suggest Canada’s housing market is well positioned for at least moderate gains in sales and prices in the year ahead,” said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“Prices could even fire up again in cities where new supply remains tight, namely Toronto and Vancouver.”
Mr. Guatieri was commenting in a recent report on how policy makers appear to have engineered a soft landing for what were then bubbly housing markets in the Vancouver and Toronto areas.
The B.C. and Ontario governments brought in tax and other measures to cool down those markets, while the federal bank regulator established new mortgage-qualification stress tests that came into effect early last year.
These measures indeed hosed down frothy markets, sending Vancouver into a slump, for example, and slowed the pace of borrowing.
But certain housing markets have been bouncing back, notably the Greater Toronto Area, while credit growth has picked up. Even Vancouver’s housing market is believed to be hitting bottom.
Asked whether Canada is at risk of a here-we-go-again scenario, Mr. Guatieri agreed it could happen.
“We could see prices take off again if interest rates keep falling, notably in the GTA given strong population growth,” he said.
This comes amid a drop in mortgage rates – a five-year fixed has declined by about 80 basis points since last fall, Mr. Guatieri noted – along with lower home prices and higher incomes.
That’s a potent mix for borrowing in Canada, where household debts are already swollen.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the key measure of household credit market debt to disposable income stands at an elevated 177.6 per cent. Expressed another way, we owe $1.78 for every dollar of disposable income.
And, in a warning sign, note the recent pickup here:
“Recent figures show that after a two-year period of deceleration, household debt has started to perk back up again,” Mr. Guatieri’s colleague, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter, said of those statistics.
“While still moderate, the growth rate in overall household credit has picked up to just above what we judge to be underlying growth in personal disposable incomes (about 3.5 per cent),” he added.
“The modest resurgence is being led by mortgage borrowing. These borrowing figures only take us up to June, and even more recent home sales and prices (for July) suggest activity has gained a bit more momentum on falling long-term borrowing costs.”
Mr. Porter was referring to home sales and price reports from several local real estate boards.
We’ll get the full picture this morning when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases what is expected to be a strong showing on the national front.
“Based on some early regional indications (Toronto, for example), sales could be on the stronger end in July,” said Veronica Clark, associate, U.S. economics at Citigroup.
“This would be a positive sign for a continued stabilization in the housing market,” she added.
“While we do not expect an exceptionally strong pickup in activity back to 2017 levels, housing activity throughout the rest of 2019 could have some support from now lower mortgage rates and upcoming new-homebuyer incentives.”
BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said he expects this morning’s CREA report to show national sales up 12 per cent in July from a year earlier and, on a monthly basis, almost 10 per cent from June.
Pumping up those numbers were hefty increases in Toronto and Vancouver.
Mr. Kavcic also projected the report will show a 3-per-cent rise in average prices from a year earlier. The MLS home price index, though, which is considered a better gauge, is expected to be flat.
“While we haven’t seen stability in Vancouver yet, Toronto is firming up quickly, while Ottawa and Montreal are still running hot,” Mr. Kavcic said.
As both Mr. Kavcic and Mr. Porter noted, there’s an obvious issue here for the Bank of Canada, which risks fueling consumer borrowing if it follow its next-door neighbour, the Federal Reserve, in cutting interest rates.
Most economists don’t expect that to happen, not at this point, anyway. But the state of the economy in these uncertain times will dictate where the central bank goes next.
“One of the main counterpoints to those calling for BoC rate cuts, and very good reason for the bank to remain patient, is the housing market,” Mr. Porter said.
“With memories still fresh of the 2015 rate cuts sparking a surge in Vancouver and Toronto markets, the bank will tread cautiously.”
‘Inversion aversion’
The U.S. yield curve inverted again today, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury slipped below that of the 2-year for the first time, reaching a fresh low of 1.98 per cent, according to Reuters.
Inversion of the yield curve, where longer-term rates fall below those of shorter terms, is seen as a recession signal, which is why markets have been in such a tizzy.
“The flight to havens we’ve seen in the past 24 hours has been as a consequence of what is known as a yield curve inversion in the U.S. and U.K. bond markets, which historically tends to be a harbinger of a possible recession,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“An inversion such as this generally tends to support a view that short-term monetary conditions are too tight, and that these short rates need to be lower,” he added in a report titled “Inversion aversion keeps investors cautious.”
“That would be an eminently sensible viewpoint if interest rates were at normal levels. As we all know, they clearly aren’t at normal levels so it’s difficult to argue that historical precedents apply. When interest rates are at record low levels and yield curves are so flat, inversions tend to be a consequence of the flatness of the curve. As such cause doesn’t always lead to effect.”
Having said all that, “it isn’t hard to argue that from an economic conditions point of view that the global economy has its problems economically as well as politically.”
Stocks sink
Global markets are sinking fast again, having failed at a recovery after Wednesday’s rout amid threats by China to respond again in its trade war with the U.S.
Tokyo’s Nikkei followed U.S. stocks lower, though, sinking 1.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 per cent.
“The Hang Seng has rebounded from its lows after U.S. President Trump suggested a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping to discuss the crisis there,” noted CMC’s Mr. Hewson.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 1 and 1.1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was at about 75 US cents.
What to watch for today
Economists expect a morning report to show retail sales in the U.S. rose 0.3 per cent or more in July from June.
Driving this, Toronto-Dominion Bank economists said, is the fact that “consumer fundamentals remain sound (healthy labour market, steady real wages and high confidence levels).”
Bad news for everyone
It’s fair to say that Germany is a pretty decent proxy for the state of the globalized, interconnected world economy, columnist David Parkinson writes. And it’s in trouble.
EDC admits loan was mistake
Canada’s export agency, admitting error in a much-criticized loan to a client of Bombardier Inc., has promised a tighter screening process to guard against the risks of doing business with politically influential customers. Geoffrey York reports.
Gold’s moment
With the global economy showing signs of faltering, gold is having a moment, Tim Shufelt writes.