Canadian dollar shrugs off minority government, lives to fight another day (just like the Liberals)

For various reasons, politics is just not high on the agenda for the Canadian dollar.— Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada
The Canadian dollar is sitting just below 76.5 US cents, shrugging off the uncertainty of a Liberal minority government.
Markets tend to dislike uncertainty but, in this case, “for various reasons, politics is not high on the agenda for the Canadian dollar,” said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in London.
Among those reasons: The fiscal differences between the Liberals and the Conservatives were “quite small,” so there was little chance of disruption.
Add to that the fact that a minority government was expected, so there was no real surprise for markets, and the fact that “Canada doesn’t really have any fiscal issues that need addressing,” Mr. Cole said in an interview.
“And we don’t have the rise of populism that we do everywhere else in the world,” he added.
Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist and Société Générale, agreed that the currency market is “singularly disinterested” in the election results.
The Canadian dollar “has remained reasonably well supported, reflecting a risk-on, trade-optimistic, news-free market more generally,” Mr. Juckes said before final results were in but when it appeared Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would hold a minority.
“There's not much concrete news to justify trade optimism, but both U.S. and Chinese officials remain ‘hopeful' and will speak again on Friday.”
The fact that there was little difference between the Liberals and Conservatives on fiscal matters was cited by non-Canadian observers throughout the campaign.
“As the difference for both parties was some difference in fiscal policy some years down the road, it is too far for the currency market to apprehend, hence the lack of reaction of the loonie,” Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, said today.
As for wider issues, here’s what Citigroup is telling clients:
“We do not expect significant changes in the economic outlook with the Liberals likely maintaining control of government, although with more scope for direct fiscal stimulus and wider deficits,” Veronica Clark, associate, U.S. economics, at Citigroup, said in her research report.
“However, partnerships with further-left parties will could also be less supportive for the energy sector (for instance, as further-left parties have been opposed to the expansion of the Trans-Mountain pipeline),” she added.
“Ultimately however, while there is scope for a slight boost to growth over the coming year from increased fiscal stimulus, the results of the 2019 federal election do not significantly affect our base-case outlook for still solid economic activity into 2020.”
And going forward, observers don’t expect many market-moving developments, not at this point, anyway.
“While there are some residual political uncertainties, we’re not likely to see dramatic changes from the broad outlines of the Liberal platform, or for that matter, even from where policies were headed prior to the vote,” said CIBC Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
“We’ll await to see more from the Liberals, and the Bloc and NDP in terms of what they will be looking for to sustain their support,” he added.
“But the results are unlikely to engender any major market reactions given that they are in line with the final polling numbers that pointed to a Liberal minority as the most likely outcome.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, though looking down on several major exchanges.
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5 per cent.
In Europe, though, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 4:15 a.m. ET., with Germany’s DAX up marginally.
New York futures were down.
What to watch for today
Save some room in your head to ponder other things while you try to digest the results of Monday’s election.
There are two Canadian economic reports on tap, plus quarterly results from some major companies.
Key for markets is the Bank of Canada’s morning business outlook and senior loan officers surveys, which feed into the central bank’s rate decision late this month.
“Normally it’s the [business outlook survey] that gets most of the attention because of the richness of survey-based evidence drawn from C-suites on matters such as hiring intentions, recent production growth, expected production growth, [capital expenditures] plans and inflation expectations,” said Derek Holt, Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of capital markets economics.
Bank of Montreal expects the business outlook survey to reflect “continued apprehension” over the economic outlook.
“Recall that the summer survey saw the [business outlook survey] indicator rebound from the largest deterioration since the crisis,” Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s Canada rates and macro strategist, said in a lookahead to the report.
“Following a string of solid economic data and a blowout Q2 GDP report, the Canadian economy has slowed,” he added.
“That suggests sales expectations will soften from the prior survey’s two-year high.”
Canada’s jobs market has also been a “strong spot,” though the number of hours worked indicate that “conditions aren’t quite as firm” as the reports suggest.
“Look for hiring expectations to hold about steady from the summer,” Mr. Reitzes said.
“Meantime, business investment intentions face some downside risk after holding above the long-run average for the past few years. Global uncertainty and sluggish domestic demand could make Canadian businesses a bit more reluctant to invest.”
Just before the release of that survey, Statistics Canada is expected to report that retail sales rose in August, by about 0.2 or 0.3 per cent.
“After doing much of the heavy lifting for the economy for many years, households are looking a bit fatigued,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
“Over the past year, retail sales volumes have shown no gains, and even in nominal terms, the increase has been quite modest. That said, the retail sales report for August could include some rays of sunshine.”
Among those rays should be a second straight month of increases in the auto and auto parts industries. And, Mr. Mendes added, actual sales volumes should come out better than the headline number after taking out the impact of prices.
“The second quarter was a clunker in terms of household spending growth, as rising gas prices ate away at income gains,” Mr. Mendes said.
“Early indications for the third quarter suggest a rebound, although still only enough to leave the annualized pace of consumption running at roughly 1.5 per cent.”
Also on tap today are quarterly results from Canadian National Railway Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Procter and Gamble Co. and United Parcel Service Inc., among others.
What analysts are saying today
“The Liberal’s centre-left platform entailed tacking on about $4-billion to what was already a slightly-stimulative fiscal stance for 2020/21, delivered in part through some tax and child benefit measures aimed at middle and lower income earners. That would leave the debt/GDP ratio roughly flat, but would add a net stimulus worth a couple of decimal places as a share of GDP, and thereby very slightly reduce the need for interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, if a sluggish global environment persists.” CIBC’s Mr. Shenfeld
“The odds are that [Prime Minister Boris Johnson] will win his vote on a new EU-U.K. agreement and that we will move past this difficult phase in British history. Given the intensity of the shock, it will likely take a quarter to reverse some of the shock but much as in a natural catastrophe the reversal in growth will then be quite strong above 2 per cent. The reality is that U.K. growth is actually quite decent already supported by very decent consumption courtesy of a tight labor market and that should improve going forward.” Nordea’s Mr. Galy
“The pound has been flirting with the 1.30 hurdle against the U.S. dollar on relief that Johnson-led negotiations will certainly not result in a chaotic Brexit by the end of this month. Markets price in the liklihood of a three-month extension in the Brexit deadline, with an increased possibility of inking a deal before the Oct. 31 time limit.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
