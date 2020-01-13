Canadian house prices: Be afraid. Be very afraid

Briefing highlights
Be afraid. Be very afraid.— Advertisement for the 1986 horror movie The Fly
Be afraid as Canadian housing markets rebound.
The Bank of Canada certainly is concerned, and is watching as housing continues to perk up after having slumped in the wake of federal mortgage-qualification stress tests that came into effect in early 2018, aimed at heading off any meltdown.
As The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson reports, central bank Governor Stephen Poloz cited the rebound in a speech last week, raising red flags.
"Should this housing rebound continue, we will be watching for signs of extrapolative expectations returning to certain major housing markets - in other words, froth," Mr. Poloz said.
"The fact is, the fundamental demand for housing appears to be outpacing our ability to build new homes, which can put renewed upward pressure on prices," he added.
"It can be very unhealthy when the situation becomes speculative because it can lead to a sudden downdraft in house prices later, with wider implications for the economy."
The “good news,” as Mr. Poloz sees it, is that the stress tests are taking care of riskier debt.
But that won't stop home prices from rising further, notably in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, pressuring the market and making an affordability crisis even worse in certain centres.
“Owning a home in Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria, in particular, continues to be an impossible dream for many,” said Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue, though affordability has improved somewhat.
“And in Montreal and Ottawa, ownership costs have started to pinch,” he added in his latest report on what it takes to own a home.
"Outside these major markets, however, the bar is generally more achievable."
Consider, for example, that owning a home takes 77.3 per cent of one's income in Vancouver, and 65.6 per cent in Toronto, according to Mr. Hogue.
We’ll get a fuller picture Wednesday when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its December report on sales and prices.
Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects the report to show sales surged 16 per cent from a year earlier.
Average prices are forecast to climb about 10 per cent, the fastest rate since 2016, Mr. Reitzes said, with the MLS home price index up 3 per cent, the fastest in about two years.
We’ve already seen December results from some local real estate boards, highlighting the rebound.
Sales in Toronto, for example, climbed almost 17.5 per cent from a year earlier, while those in Vancouver shot up more than 88 per cent.
"This marked an impressive turnaround from the very weak conditions prevailing at the start of 2019," RBC's Mr. Hogue said in a separate report.
"There’s been increasing evidence since then that buyers have adjusted to earlier policy changes - including the mortgage stress test," he added.
"Modest declines in mortgage rates over the first half of the year also helped spur demand. The bigger issue now is low inventories."
We're not seeing prices rise at the stunning paces that prompted action from the federal, B.C. and Ontario governments. But a close watch is needed.
"While home prices in some major Canadian cities aren’t bubbling away at the 30-per-cent to 40-per-cent clip of early 2017, they are clearly gaining steam," warned BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri, noting Toronto prices jumped almost 7.5 per cent in December from low levels of a year earlier.
As for Vancouver, the benchmark price is still below that of a year earlier.
"But not for much longer - it's been rising month over month over the last five months," said RBC's Mr. Hogue.
"Home prices are poised to maintain an upward trajectory in the period ahead - quite possibly rising above year-ago levels by the spring (or even earlier)," he added.
“After seeing some affordability reprieve over the past couple of years, Vancouver buyers will again find it harder to achieve their home ownership dream in 2020.”
Key this week
It’s a key week for China, which releases several economic readings and, more importantly, is scheduled to sign the “phase one” trade deal with the U.S.
In exchange for killing certain tariff plans and easing other levies, Beijing has pledged to boost its purchases of American agricultural products.
Derek Holt, for one, Bank of Nova Scotia's head of capital markets economics, is dubious.
"It’s unclear whether China had Trump on by securing tariff relief in exchange for targets it knows are some combination of transitory or undeliverable to buy time to the U.S. election, or Trump set China up to fail for another run on enforcement grounds after the election," Mr. Holt said.
"Either way, what’s known about the trade deal to this point is met with deep skepticism."
China also reports numbers on fourth-quarter economic growth, trade, retail sales and industrial production.
Also on tap is the beginning of U.S. earnings season, and major U.S. banks will begin reporting quarterly results.
“One of the main characteristics for U.S. bank earnings in recent quarters is how often they have beaten expectations,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
"JPMorgan Chase in particular has been a decent bellwether having posted record revenues and profits in the previous quarters over the past 12 months."
Results from JPMorgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo "should come in at the higher end of expectations," Mr. Hewson added.
"Goldman Sachs could struggle given its lack of retail exposure, although its margins tend to be better when it comes to its investment banking division."
Stocks rise
Global markets are on the rise so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“Shares across Asia are rising ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.
“Barring another escalation with Iran or some other disaster, the trade deal looks like it will be signed on Wednesday (15th),” he added.
“The bigger question is exactly what is in it. We know the bare bones includes agricultural purchases by China and some rollback of tariffs by the U.S. but the devil is in the detail. Until it becomes a little clearer what the U.S. and China have agreed to, further gains could be limited.”
What to watch for today
The Bank of Canada releases its widely watched business outlook survey, for the fourth quarter, which will feed speculation on the path and timing of interest rate changes, and a new survey of consumer expectations.
"The Bank of Canada’s winter business outlook survey (BOS), likely compiled from around mid-November to mid-December, is expected to show continued caution about the outlook," said BMO's Mr. Reitzes.
“Much of the Q4 data so far have been quite soft and it’s unlikely the survey picked up any of the time period after the positive U.S./China and USMCA results, suggesting sentiment will be steady to modestly weaker.”
Richardson rejects sale rumours
Richardson GMP Ltd., one of Canada’s largest independent wealth managers, is heading into 2020 with plans to double its client assets while debunking persistent rumours that the company is up for sale. Clare O’Hara reports.
Living up to standard
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is not living up to his own standard on approving energy projects, columnist Jeffrey Jones argues.
Highest, lowest rated stocks
The list of equity analysts’ top Canadian stock picks for 2020 goes well beyond the usual suspects of bond proxies and big banks. Tim Shufelt takes a deep dive.