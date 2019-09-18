Canadian housing: A look at the sellers’ markets, the balanced markets and the one buyers’ market

Briefing highlights
State of housing markets
Montreal and Saskatoon come in for special mention in the latest batch of housing statistics.
That’s because, as Bank of Nova Scotia ranks Canadian cities for housing, Montreal reclaimed the No. 1 spot for “local market tightness,” while Saskatoon stood alone as the only buyers’ market among the 31 it tracks.
The latest numbers, released this week, showed national home sales climbed again in August to mark six straight months of gains, a first since 2014. This comes as buyers adjust to new mortgage-qualification stress tests introduced in early 2018 by the federal bank regulator.
Each month when numbers are released, Scotiabank provincial economist Marc Desormeaux ranks the tightness of markets based on how much the ratio of sales to new listings for the regions diverge from their longer-term trends.
Here’s how they look:
Nationally, the sales-to-new-listings ratio indicated “roughly balanced supply and demand, but representing the tightest conditions since January, 2018,” Mr. Desormeaux said.
The ratio in Montreal hit its second-highest level ever, while “conditions in Ottawa, London, Windsor and major cities in New Brunswick remained tilted towards sellers,” he noted.
“The data continued to point to excess housing supply in centres in Canada’s net oil-producing regions,” he added, but Saskatoon was the odd city out, nonetheless.
The overall numbers, Mr. Desormeaux said, signal “tightening housing market conditions” particularly in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe and southern British Columbia.
“The pace of price appreciation is also far more manageable than at the heights those markets reached in 2016-17,” he said.
“From a near-term economic growth perspective, upward trends in and around Toronto and Vancouver are positive following early-year downturns in Ontario and B.C.”
While the federal election campaign could include calls for stricter rules around qualifying for a mortgage, Mr. Desormeaux hopes policy makers take a longer view.
“Major markets looked to have moved past last year’s stricter mortgage-qualification rules, and factors such as healthy job creation and population gains will likely put further upward pressure on prices,” he added. “But the key to sustainable price increases over the longer-run is bringing more supply online, efforts which will take time and collaboration among all three levels of government.”
If you look at the third quarter to date, you’ll see sales are an average 6.1 per cent above the second-quarter average, said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Rishi Sondhi.
“As activity has improved, housing markets across the country have become tighter,” he agreed.
“This suggests that further growth in home prices is likely, although affordability challenges in Toronto, Vancouver and some surrounding regions should cap gains in these markets.”
One other thing worth mentioning here is the potential impact on the Bank of Canada, which has long fretted over the housing market and the fat debt levels among households.
“Looking ahead, the BoC can probably remove housing from the worry list for the time being – if anything, given that the market balance continues to tighten, there is a risk that prices resume their upward march and outstrip the corresponding rise in incomes,” David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, said of the latest numbers.
What to expect from the Fed
It’s a fairly safe bet that the Federal Reserve will trim interest rates this afternoon.
It’s also a fairly safe bet that the expected cut of one-quarter of a percentage point won’t be enough for President Donald Trump.
Mr. Trump has been on the central bank’s case, urging it and chair Jerome Powell again this week to take the opportunity to chop today.
“The United States, because of the Federal Reserve, is paying a MUCH higher Interest Rate than other competing countries,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet.
“They can’t believe how lucky they are that Jay Powell & the Fed don’t have a clue. And now, on top of it all, the Oil hit. Big Interest Rate Drop, Stimulus!”
It’s virtually certain Mr. Powell and his colleagues won’t be swayed by Mr. Trump, and hold their rate cut to 25 basis points, bringing the Fed funds target to between 1.75 and 2 per cent.
At this point, markets have shrugged off Mr. Trump’s pressure on the Fed. Presumably, they’ll continue to do that.
But …
“If the markets starts taking seriously this vendetta of the White House, the impact on the dollar and equity markets would be considerable,” warned Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
“Equity markets would be unnerved that the U.S. is becoming like an emerging market à la Turkey,” he added.
“The U.S. Treasury curve would wobble and eventually flatten more on a search for safety and the dollar would likely rise significantly against emerging market currencies.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as oil markets settle down and in advance of the Fed decision.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hang Kong’s Hang Send shed 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
“Whether in the green or in the red, the sizes of the overnight moves have been muted, with markets cautiously awaiting the Fed meeting later today,” IG said in its morning research note.
“Elsewhere, energy prices continued to come off, with the Saudi leadership stating that full output would be restored by the end of September, with current production back to 50 per cent. That has helped allay much of the supply fears, leaving the issue as more of a geopolitical issue.”
What else to watch for today
Economists generally expect Statistics Canada to report that consumer prices dipped 0.2 per cent in August, with the annual inflation rate either holding steady at 2 per cent or dipping to 1.9 per cent.
“Energy prices were down in August, with natural gas and gasoline prices weighing on the headline,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.
“Other notable factors this month include air fares, which look to unwind a small part of July’s seasonal increase (the bigger pullback is in September). Also watch food prices, which were flagged by our colleagues in equity research as being particularly weak in the month.”
Required Reading
CannTrust licences suspended
Health Canada has suspended CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s cannabis growing and processing licences, dealing a major blow to what was once one of the most prominent and highly regarded marijuana growers in Canada. Mark Rendell reports.
Rental affordability troubles
Suburban neighbourhoods around Toronto are facing the worst rental affordability in Canada, with a new national report showing more than 30 per cent of renters in many parts of the Greater Toronto Area spend at least half their income on rent. Janet McFarland examines the issue.
Make better use of TFSAs
It’s been a little more than a decade since the former federal Conservative government introduced the tax-free savings account as a financial planning tool to help Canadians increase their net worth, Brenda Bouw writes. However, recent research shows the TFSA has been used more as a piggy bank than a tax-efficient investment vehicle – and financial advisors believe this is a missed opportunity for investors.