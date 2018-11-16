Canadian housing markets in 2019: Slim gains that are ‘a long way from the heady days’

Briefing highlights

Housing markets in 2019

Comparing Canadian, U.S. jobs markets

Global stocks mixed so far

New York poised for weaker open

Canadian dollar shy of 76 cents

What to watch for today

BlackBerry to buy Cylance

‘A long way from the heady days’

Canadian housing markets appear to be settling into a “prolonged period of calm,” with the stability policy makers had hoped for and just tiny price gains on the horizon.

That’s the takeaway among economists who scoured the Canadian Real Estate Association’s latest report, which showed resales down 1.6 per cent in October from September and 3.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Average prices eased 1.5 per cent in October from the same period last year, while the MLS home price index, considered a better measure, rose 2.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“In other words, activity has picked up from the early-year lows, but is still a long way from the heady days of 2016 and early 2017,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.

How did we get here?

A combination of rising interest rates, provincial measures aimed at cooling bubbly markets such as Vancouver and Toronto, and, importantly, new mortgage-qualification rules from the federal bank regulator.

“Policy makers are probably pleased with what has so far been an orderly slowdown in housing, with markets across the country generally balanced and prices growing at a more manageable pace,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Rishi Sondhi.

As such, economists now see a largely stable market, though Vancouver is still experiencing a deep sales slump. And they expect the stability to run for some time, which means homeowners should expect slim gains in property values while home buyers see affordability not getting much worse.

That’s on the price side. Interest rates are forecast to continue rising, though.

“At this point, it’s looking more and more like a prolonged period of calm could be setting in for Canada’s housing market, or outright stagnation in some of the major centres,” Mr. Kavcic said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tightening, albeit gradually, residential mortgage credit growth has slowed to a 17-year low and, for the first time in a decade, borrowers coming off a five-year fixed-rate mortgage will soon be doing so in a world where current rates are at least as high as at origination.”

There are, of course, regional differences.

But generally, like Mr. Kavcic, Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue sees next year as “more or less in a holding pattern,” giving the new mortgage rules, the provincial measures in British Columbia, rising rates and the “stretched affordability” that exists now.

“Our view is that these factors will limit the home resale recovery to a small 2.8-per-cent gain in Canada in 2019, reversing just a fraction of the 10.2-per-cent decline we project for 2018,” Mr. Hogue said.

“Perhaps more importantly, these factors will also significantly constrain buyers’ purchasing budgets,” he added.

“We project Canada-wide prices to increase just barely by 0.8 per cent next year, following a 3.1-per-cent gain this year (and an average rise of more than 10 per cent in the past two years).”

Story continues below advertisement

BMO’s Mr. Kavcic raised an interesting point, that the increase in prices is now running at about the pace of annual inflation, which means that costs “on a national basis (and the same is true for most major cities) are no longer rising in real terms.”

That, he added, “is meaningful because, with the exception of a brief period during the 2008-09 recession, we haven’t seen anything but real home price gains for about 18 years."

Read more

Labour markets

Policy can work, The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy writes. Just compare the Canadian and U.S. labour markets.

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a weak open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 7 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX up 0.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

New York futures were down.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s woes amid the Brexit revolt are still on the minds of investors, and analysts are watching the pound.

“The FTSE 100 is gaining ground in early trade, with weakness in the pound helping boost the highly internationalized index,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Stability in the pound overnight could be short-lived, with clamours for a vote of no-confidence from Conservative Brexiteers, meaning the political upheaval will continue as we end the week.”

The Canadian dollar was just shy of 76 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Economists forecast Statistics Canada’s manufacturing report will show anything from a small drop to a rise of up to 0.4 per cent.

“September manufacturing sales are only expected to inch up by 0.1 per cent in the month, though this will represent an improvement from the 0.4-per-cent decline recorded in August,” said economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

“The return to positive growth largely reflects the expectation that the motor vehicle component will rise 2 per cent, reflecting indications of rising auto production as reported by the main car companies.”

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it