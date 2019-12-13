 Skip to main content

Business Briefing

Register
AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

Canadians are working many extra hours before and after holidays ... so they can take holidays

Michael Babad
Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Briefing highlights

  • ‘Time off tax growing,’ survey suggests
  • Stocks climb on U.K., U.S.-China trade
  • U.S. poised for stronger open
  • Canadian dollar at about 76 cents
  • What to watch for today
  • What analysts are saying today
  • Pound jumps on U.K. election results
  • Required Reading

‘Time off tax’

We all need to get a life.

Because many of us are going to be paying for vacation via extra hours before and after that badly needed time off.

This is what ADP Canada calls a “time off tax,” and it’s “growing in both severity and scope,” the human resources, benefits and payroll company says.

Story continues below advertisement

In its fourth annual survey, 66 per cent of working Canadians said they’d probably do extra work before or after their time off, ADP said in releasing the poll of more than 1,560 people, conducted by Leger in early November.

That “time off tax” looks hefty, too. Those who’ll be working extra time expect to be at it an average 16 hours before their vacation, and an average 17 hours after.

That’s a total of 10 hours more than a year ago, ADP said.

“It’s troubling more Canadians are putting in extra hours and increasing the number of extra hours worked in order to take vacation,” Hendrik Steenkamp, ADP’s director of HR operations and advisory services, said in releasing the details.

Employers can get around this by making sure their offices are “properly resourced” during vacation times, while managers should urge employees to “disconnect” on holiday, he added.

“This helps increase employee satisfaction and retention while reducing burnout and frustration.”

The survey also found that 60 per cent of employees “check in with work” during vacation, while a hefty 39 per cent do so “multiple times” or even daily.

Story continues below advertisement

This, of course, rises for those who are self-employed, and those between the ages of 18 and 34.

Another interesting tidbit from the study is that only 48 per cent of us take our full vacation allotment.

Thirty per cent say they get enough time off and don’t require the total allotment, while 25 per cent say they’re “stockpiling” what they’re allowed.

And one more troubling finding: 22 per cent “do not take all their vacation because their workload is too high.”

Read more

Stocks climb

Stocks are still flying high so far amid British election results and signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade front.

Even the Canadian dollar is enjoying the spotlight, topping 76 US cents before inching back to hover around that mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each gained 2.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.8 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.5 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.

“U.K. assets are rallying across the board this morning, following the election results last night,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“All thought of a second [Brexit] referendum has been banished, and now, whatever happens, at least the government can command a majority to achieve its aims. This is a rather novel state of affairs for a country used to hung Parliaments and political deadlock.”

New York futures were also up.

“It is not just the U.K. election that is animating markets, however,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It looks like the U.S. and China might finally get through their own phase one, with a trade deal of sorts now looking likely,” he added.

“This has bolstered sentiment in European stocks and in the euro, although there is still the risk that Trump will turn his eye to Europe if he can get a deal with China.”

Read more

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada releases its quarterly report on debt and wealth.

This is the report that includes the key measure of household credit market debt to disposable income, which stood at 177.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects the report to show that ratio moved higher in the third quarter as the housing market picked up, leading to more mortgage lending.

“While income growth perked up in the quarter, mortgage credit growth accelerated strongly with the dollar volumes of home sales surging 12 per cent, quarter over quarter, (the best since 2015 Q2),” Mr. Reitzes said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Note that the seasonal pattern has seen the ratio rise in every year on record in Q3, except for 1990, so some increase is the norm,” he added.

“This release also includes details on household assets. Net worth as a share of disposable income likely moved up for a third straight quarter in Q3, as stocks and home prices rose.”

What analysts are saying today

“After over three years of delay, procrastination and ferocious bickering, the fog of Brexit has finally started to clear after the incumbent Conservative government won a landslide victory in what became very much a second referendum on leaving the European Union. The scale of the victory means that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now be able to pass the withdrawal agreement through parliament by the end of January 2020, in the process dashing any residual hopes that Brexit could be reversed … Not surprisingly the pound has surged overnight, hitting a three year-high against the euro, as investor concerns over a Labour government anti-business policies has evaporated.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets

“A U.S./Chinese ‘phase one' trade deal is now within grasp and in the U.K., the Conservative Party has regained control of the House of Commons. Weaker dollar, stronger pound. The withdrawal agreement will be passed quickly, the U.K. will leave the EU at the end of January and the hard work of agreeing a trade deal with the EU can begin. [The pound] is the big [foreign exchange] winner, but [South Korea’s won, the new Taiwan dollar, the Swedish krona and Norway’s krone] are stronger, while [the Swiss franc, yen and U.S. dollar] are the losers.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale

“Outside of the U.K., sentiment has been rising thanks to newfound optimism that the U.S. can sign a phase one trade deal with China. Wall Street hit record highs in response to a tweet from President Trump. According to U.S. sources, the deal has been agreed on both sides and just needs a sign-off from the U.S. president. The prospect of a deal had seemingly dimmed on reports that the U.S. would only delay new tariffs that are supposed to start this Sunday. If the deal gets official confirmation, then we would expect some extra gains in global markets. Rolling back tariffs in exchange for buying more agricultural products doesn’t fix any of the big trade issues. From a markets standpoint a phase one deal would just improve the chance of a global economic rebound next year.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group

Required Reading

Ontario to open cannabis retail system

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is scrapping the lottery system it used to award cannabis retail licences and changing to an open licensing model, a move that will vastly expand the number of retail stores in Canada’s largest province and could help the pot industry compete with the black market. Mark Rendell reports.

Split threatens climate summit

Tensions are building at the climate summit in Madrid as negotiators scramble to find agreement among almost 200 countries for the launch of a global trading market that would put a price on emissions and accelerate the shift to a low-carbon economy, Eric Reguly writes.

Scammers abound

You know what he’s talking about. Here’s Rob Carrick on how every time he picked up the phone it was a scammer.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies