Canadians are working many extra hours before and after holidays ... so they can take holidays

Briefing highlights
- ‘Time off tax growing,’ survey suggests
- Stocks climb on U.K., U.S.-China trade
- U.S. poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar at about 76 cents
- What to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Pound jumps on U.K. election results
- Required Reading
‘Time off tax’
We all need to get a life.
Because many of us are going to be paying for vacation via extra hours before and after that badly needed time off.
This is what ADP Canada calls a “time off tax,” and it’s “growing in both severity and scope,” the human resources, benefits and payroll company says.
In its fourth annual survey, 66 per cent of working Canadians said they’d probably do extra work before or after their time off, ADP said in releasing the poll of more than 1,560 people, conducted by Leger in early November.
That “time off tax” looks hefty, too. Those who’ll be working extra time expect to be at it an average 16 hours before their vacation, and an average 17 hours after.
That’s a total of 10 hours more than a year ago, ADP said.
“It’s troubling more Canadians are putting in extra hours and increasing the number of extra hours worked in order to take vacation,” Hendrik Steenkamp, ADP’s director of HR operations and advisory services, said in releasing the details.
Employers can get around this by making sure their offices are “properly resourced” during vacation times, while managers should urge employees to “disconnect” on holiday, he added.
“This helps increase employee satisfaction and retention while reducing burnout and frustration.”
The survey also found that 60 per cent of employees “check in with work” during vacation, while a hefty 39 per cent do so “multiple times” or even daily.
This, of course, rises for those who are self-employed, and those between the ages of 18 and 34.
Another interesting tidbit from the study is that only 48 per cent of us take our full vacation allotment.
Thirty per cent say they get enough time off and don’t require the total allotment, while 25 per cent say they’re “stockpiling” what they’re allowed.
And one more troubling finding: 22 per cent “do not take all their vacation because their workload is too high.”
Stocks climb
Stocks are still flying high so far amid British election results and signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade front.
Even the Canadian dollar is enjoying the spotlight, topping 76 US cents before inching back to hover around that mark.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each gained 2.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.5 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
“U.K. assets are rallying across the board this morning, following the election results last night,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“All thought of a second [Brexit] referendum has been banished, and now, whatever happens, at least the government can command a majority to achieve its aims. This is a rather novel state of affairs for a country used to hung Parliaments and political deadlock.”
New York futures were also up.
“It is not just the U.K. election that is animating markets, however,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
“It looks like the U.S. and China might finally get through their own phase one, with a trade deal of sorts now looking likely,” he added.
“This has bolstered sentiment in European stocks and in the euro, although there is still the risk that Trump will turn his eye to Europe if he can get a deal with China.”
- Paul Waldie: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win majority in U.K. election, paving the way for Brexit
What to watch for today
Statistics Canada releases its quarterly report on debt and wealth.
This is the report that includes the key measure of household credit market debt to disposable income, which stood at 177.1 per cent in the second quarter of the year.
Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, expects the report to show that ratio moved higher in the third quarter as the housing market picked up, leading to more mortgage lending.
“While income growth perked up in the quarter, mortgage credit growth accelerated strongly with the dollar volumes of home sales surging 12 per cent, quarter over quarter, (the best since 2015 Q2),” Mr. Reitzes said.
“Note that the seasonal pattern has seen the ratio rise in every year on record in Q3, except for 1990, so some increase is the norm,” he added.
“This release also includes details on household assets. Net worth as a share of disposable income likely moved up for a third straight quarter in Q3, as stocks and home prices rose.”
What analysts are saying today
“After over three years of delay, procrastination and ferocious bickering, the fog of Brexit has finally started to clear after the incumbent Conservative government won a landslide victory in what became very much a second referendum on leaving the European Union. The scale of the victory means that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now be able to pass the withdrawal agreement through parliament by the end of January 2020, in the process dashing any residual hopes that Brexit could be reversed … Not surprisingly the pound has surged overnight, hitting a three year-high against the euro, as investor concerns over a Labour government anti-business policies has evaporated.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
“A U.S./Chinese ‘phase one' trade deal is now within grasp and in the U.K., the Conservative Party has regained control of the House of Commons. Weaker dollar, stronger pound. The withdrawal agreement will be passed quickly, the U.K. will leave the EU at the end of January and the hard work of agreeing a trade deal with the EU can begin. [The pound] is the big [foreign exchange] winner, but [South Korea’s won, the new Taiwan dollar, the Swedish krona and Norway’s krone] are stronger, while [the Swiss franc, yen and U.S. dollar] are the losers.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
“Outside of the U.K., sentiment has been rising thanks to newfound optimism that the U.S. can sign a phase one trade deal with China. Wall Street hit record highs in response to a tweet from President Trump. According to U.S. sources, the deal has been agreed on both sides and just needs a sign-off from the U.S. president. The prospect of a deal had seemingly dimmed on reports that the U.S. would only delay new tariffs that are supposed to start this Sunday. If the deal gets official confirmation, then we would expect some extra gains in global markets. Rolling back tariffs in exchange for buying more agricultural products doesn’t fix any of the big trade issues. From a markets standpoint a phase one deal would just improve the chance of a global economic rebound next year.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
