Canadians muscle in as OPEC cedes U.S. market share

Over a barrel

Canadians are muscling in, gaining more ground in the U.S. oil market amid OPEC quotas.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration highlight a “fast change” in the makeup of crude imports as the quota agreement among OPEC and other countries mean a decline in their exports, AltaCorp Capital said in a recent report.

As this chart shows, OPEC accounted for 34 per cent of the eight million barrels a day of crude imports to the U.S. as of December. That marked a steep drop from the 42-per-cent share the cartel held a year earlier.

At the same time, Canada’s share climbed to 47 per cent from 42 per cent, with Colombia also gaining.

Note, too, as The Globe and Mail’s Jeff Lewis reports, how Canada is gaining from Venezuela’s deep economic troubles.

Imports of Canadian heavy crude to Texas Gulf Coast refineries eclipsed those from Venezuela for the first time in January, bumping Venezuela from the top of the list as the major supplier to the key hub.

Indeed, “the precipitous decline in Venezuelan oil production over the past two years has created opportunity for heavy oil producing nations, such as Canada, to deliver the barrels absent from the market,” AltaCorp said.

For the energy patch, there’s also the fact that “the landed cost of Canadian crude oil to the U.S. remains the lowest among the major exporters,” AltaCorp said, at US$51.89 a barrel compared to a group average US$62.75.

“This price level, along with the geographic advantage of importing Canadian crude oil, and the opening for greater market share in the U.S. should provide some support to the price of Western Canada Select in the coming months as takeaway capacity constraints become relieved,” AltaCorp added.

Indeed, the picture for that Western Canadian price, for a blend of heavy crude and oil sands bitumen, is also brightening as its discount to West Texas intermediate oil narrows, as Mr. Lewis reports.

“No, China can’t have it. We’re talking about hockey here!”

Stocks sink, watch the loonie

It does seem likely that somewhere in the middle of the absurdity, the U.S. will adopt a sotto voce, de facto soft(er) dollar policy — Kit Juckes

Global markets are tumbling again after President Donald Trump decided he wouldn’t leave well enough alone.

Stocks rebounded Thursday as fears of a U.S.-China trade war eased, only to sink this morning after Mr. Trump floated the idea of an additional US$100-billion in additional tariffs on Beijing.

“The message from the White House has been mixed at best this week, with White House adviser Larry Kudlow and other officials playing down any trade war fears, which worked to boost the markets,” analysts at London Capital Group said in their morning report.

“However, much of the good work by Kudlow & Co. was undone by Trump on Thursday even, who is showing an increasingly hard-line approach.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite was closed.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 8:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

“With a shortage of grownups around to send everyone to bed, parenting experience suggests that at some point, a toy will be thrown and tears, probably accompanied by some crying and recriminations, will ensue before exhaustion sets in and life moves on to a different topic,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

“But it does seem likely that somewhere in the middle of the absurdity, the U.S. will adopt a sotto voce, de facto soft(er) dollar policy.”

Of course, there are still two jobs reports to come, one in Canada plus the widely watched U.S. reading.

Watch the Canadian dollar as Statistics Canada releases that report, given its itchiness to anything that suggests what the Bank of Canada could do.

All eyes on NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets in Washington with the top U.S. and Mexican trade officials as expectations for a new NAFTA rise.

As The Globe and Mail’s Adrian Morrow reports, the Trump administration is playing down speculation of a deal, but the three sides to the North American free-trade agreement are trying to have an overhauled trade pact in place that could be signed next week at the Summit of the Americas in Peru.

Ms. Freeland meets today with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Economy Minister Idelfonso Guajardo.

Open this photo in gallery Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, March 5, 2018 Edgard Garrido/Reuters

“Even as trade tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated materially in the past week, the tone of the news flow around NAFTA has quietly improved over the past several weeks,” said Daniel Hui of JPMorgan Chase.

“Our baseline has long been that a NAFTA crash-out would be avoided, even if a successful renegotiation would require more time (e.g. early 2019) than official guidance (by March this year),” he added.

“However, we were concerned that more worrying aspects of the U.S. administration’s trade agenda (e.g. with China) might poison prospects for a successful NAFTA negotiation. But several developments on the NAFTA front in recent weeks make us question the extent to which [the Canadian dollar] is currently discounted.”

What to watch for today

Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the economy created between 10,000 and 20,000 jobs in March, with unemployment holding steady at 5.8 per cent, or possibly even dipping to 5.7 per cent.

This follows what the federal agency says was a massive loss of 88,000 jobs in January and then a gain of about 15,000 one month later.

Watch wages, too, a key point for the Bank of Canada.

“While this is likely the least meaningful of the four wage series that are available in Canada, a further deceleration from its previous peak would be in line with our view that the recent hot readings were more a product of volatility in the data,” said Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets.

Bank of Montreal expects the report to show annual wage increases rose in March to 3.3 per cent from February’s 3.1 per cent. That, in turn, marked a dip from January’s 3.3 per cent, but these recent readings have been up markedly from last year.

“The large minimum wage hike in Ontario in January probably explains some of the recent strength, but wages were also up 2.9 per cent year-over-year outside of Ontario in February,” Royal Bank of Canada added in a lookahead.

David Madani, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, looked at the issue by including other measures, and found that we’re basically getting nowhere.

“As things now stand, we estimate that nominal wages and salaries growth likely slowed to around 4 cent per quarter over quarter, annualized, in the first quarter of this year,” Mr. Madani said.

“If the above is accurate, then the reported increases in consumer prices, especially energy prices, means that real wages were largely unchanged in [the first quarter].”

Along with Statistics Canada’s labour report comes the widely watched U.S. version, which is forecast to show job creation of about 185,000 in March and a dip in unemployment to just 4 per cent.

“In our forecast, we project the unemployment rate to fall to 3.4 per cent by year-end, which should result in more noticeable wage pressures as the labour market tightens well below full employment,” Deutsche Bank economists said in a lookahead.

